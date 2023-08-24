Undead Unluck chapter 172: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck chapter 172 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in most parts of the world. It is highly anticipated, especially following the gripping events of the last few chapters. Crafted by Yoshifumi Tozuka, this manga has taken readers on a thrilling journey with its exceptional storytelling and characterization.

The previous chapters have shed further light on Chikara's character and showcased the development of a pure bond between him and the Union members. With the conclusion of Chapter 171 hinting at more action to come, fans are now eagerly looking forward to Undead Unluck Chapter 172 to see what's in store for them.

Undead Unluck chapter 172 is set to offer some incredibly cool action sequences

Release details and where to read

Undead Unluck characters. (Image via Jump Comics)

Undead Unluck chapter 172 is set to be published on August 27, 2023, in most parts of the world. In Japan and some other regions, it will be released on August 28, 2023.

The precise release time may differ based on readers' geographic location and time zone. Here is the global release schedule based on different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Monday, August 28, 2023, at 12 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): Monday, August 28, 2023, at 3 am

Korea Standard Time (KST): Monday, August 28, 2023, at 12 am

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): Monday, August 28, 2023, at 12:30 am

Central European Time (CET): Monday, August 28, 2023, at 5 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 11 am

Gulf Standard Time (GST): Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 7 pm

Undead Unluck chapter 172 will follow the tradition of its forerunners and will be featured in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This manga is also available for online readers through Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app, which uploads the latest chapter weekly.

These platforms present the manga in a perfectly ordered chronological sequence, ensuring fans an effortless and enjoyable reading experience. However, only the first and last few chapters are accessible for free. Those who wish to continue following the series must obtain a subscription to the online manga distribution website.

A brief recap of Undead Unluck chapter 171

Expand Tweet

In Undead Unluck chapter 171, Chikara was seen struggling with the challenge of using a Polaroid camera without triggering his Unmove ability. To aid him, Fuuko devises a thoughtful solution by presenting him with a specialized camera frame.

The chapter features a heartwarming moment as Chikara inquires about the Union's unwavering support, prompting Fuuko to express her gratitude for Chikara's role in allowing her to savor the joys of school life.

As graduation approaches, Chikara contemplates repaying their kindness, seeking guidance from his parents. Their response reveals a simple yet profound truth, "to live with happiness is the ultimate gesture of gratitude". Eventually, Chikara decides to bid farewell to the Union with a smile.

Expand Tweet

Amidst the graduation event, Chikara feels the absence of the Union and a disturbing lack of memories about them. His concern drives him to go look for his friends. Simultaneously, the Union faces the daunting challenge of apprehending an enigmatic entity named Colour.

Little did Chikara know, Fuuko was resolute in safeguarding his dreams, especially after he gave up everything for the Union in a previous iteration. This time, she fights valiantly alongside Nico against Colour, unaware of Chikara's underlying desire to contribute.

Undead Unluck chapter 171 concludes with Fuuko bravely confronting the challenge before her, demonstrating unwavering determination and great spirit to protect her friend's blue skies.

What to expect

A glimpse of Chapter 171 ending (Image via Manga Plus)

Undead Unluck chapter 172 is expected to further explore Chikara's character. Readers may discover the depth of his determination and the lengths he's willing to go to for his friends. Meanwhile, the Union's battle against the mysterious entity, Colour, could escalate, testing their strength and strategies.

While there's no hint of a new mission in the next chapter, fans should still brace themselves for surprises. With Fuuko and the Union remaining committed to safeguarding Chikara's dreams, the upcoming chapter will likely be filled with intense emotions and thrilling action sequences.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.