Undead Unluck chapter 171: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck chapter 171 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in most parts of the world. It is highly anticipated, especially following the gripping and eventful chapters 169 and 170. Crafted by Yoshifumi Tozuka, this manga has taken readers on a thrilling journey with its exceptional storytelling and characterization.

The previous two chapters provided peak entertainment for fans by seamlessly incorporating a narrative involving multiple characters. Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to Undead Unluck chapter 171 to see what's in store for them.

Undead Unluck chapter 171 is set to bring a new surprise for the fans

Release details and where to read

Undead Unluck characters. (Image via Jump Comics)

Undead Unluck chapter 171 is scheduled to be published on August 20, 2023, in most parts of the world. In Japan and some other regions, it will be released on August 21, 2023. The precise release time may differ based on global time zones.

Provided below is the release schedule for different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): Monday, August 21, 2023, at 3 am

Korea Standard Time (KST): Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12 am

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12:30 am

Central European Time (CET): Monday, August 21, 2023, at 5 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 8.30 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 11 am

Gulf Standard Time (GST): Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 7 pm

Undead Unluck chapter 171 will follow the tradition of its forerunners and will be featured in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This manga is also available for online readers through Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app, which uploads the latest chapter weekly.

These platforms present the manga in a perfectly ordered chronological sequence, ensuring fans an effortless and enjoyable reading experience. However, only the first and last few chapters are accessible for free. Those who wish to continue following the series must obtain a subscription to the online manga distribution website.

A brief recap of Undead Unluck chapter 170

A glimpse of Chapter 170 (Image via Manga Plus)

In Undead Unluck chapter 170, Chikara was seen offering to take a photo of Fuuko and Gina. Ryo shared that Chikara wished to be a photographer but was compelled to maintain his family business. Ryo then assisted Chikara in becoming the school yearbook photographer, allowing him to follow his love.

Fuuko and Gina successfully captured a UMA before competing in a relay race against Shen. There, Fuuko used her Unluck power to cause Shen's pants to fall, allowing her to win the race. Union members, on the other hand, enjoyed a variety of school activities like haunted houses and cookery.

When Chikara was revealing his plans to his parents, Unmove awakened, and a truck was about to recreate the tragedy that killed his parents in a previous loop. However, Fuuko and Gina, with Sean's help, prevented the tragedy.

Later, Fuuko promised Chikara that she and the Union would assist him in navigating his abilities so that he could graduate properly.

What to expect

DJ 🥷Catch up arc @CDNWukong As much as I like Andy, I don’t think Fuuko would become who she is with him around? If that makes sense. Look at how far she’s come and everything that she faced. I can’t wait for them to reunite but it’s been a growing feeling I’ve had #UndeadUnluck

After a gap, the Undead Unluck manga will make its return with chapter 171. The Union is seen successfully completing its latest mission by saving Chikara from his tragedy. Now, fans can expect Fuuko to once again step up to assist Chikara with his powers.

As there has been no indication of them starting any new mission, and no spoilers have been provided, the upcoming episode will be a complete surprise for fans. However, it is expected to maintain the entertainment factor with its gripping plot and captivating characters.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.