Undead Unluck chapter 169: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck chapter 169 is scheduled for release on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in most parts of the world. It is highly anticipated, especially after the gripping and eventful chapter 168, titled Always Dreamed of. Crafted by Yoshifumi Tozuka, this manga has taken readers on a thrilling journey with its exceptional storytelling and characterization.

Chapter 168 was a peak entertainment for fans as it seamlessly incorporated a smooth narrative and involved multiple characters, enhancing the entertainment factor. It also marked the beginning of a new adventure, which will be showcased in the upcoming episode, as the team embarks on a mission at Chikara's school to save him.

Undead Unluck chapter 169: The union will be hijacking Chikara's school

Release details and where to read

Undead Unluck characters. (Image via Jump Comics)

Undead Unluck chapter 169 is scheduled to be published on July 30, 2023, in most parts of the world. In Japan and some other regions, it will be released on July 31, 2023. The precise release time may differ based on global time zones. Provided below is the release schedule for different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Monday, July 31, 2023, at 12 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): Monday, July 31, 2023, at 3 am

Korea Standard Time (KST): Monday, July 31, 2023, at 12 am

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): Monday, July 31, 2023, at 12:30 am

Central European Time (CET): Monday, July 31, 2023, at 5 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 8.30 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 11 am

Gulf Standard Time (GST): Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 7 pm

Undead Unluck chapter 169 will follow the tradition of its forerunners and will be featured in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This manga is also available for online readers through Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app, which uploads the latest chapter weekly.

These platforms present the manga in a perfectly ordered chronological sequence, ensuring fans an effortless and enjoyable reading experience. However, only the first and last few chapters are accessible for free. Those who wish to continue following the series must obtain a subscription to the online manga distribution website.

A brief recap of Undead Unluck chapter 168

As the intense battle of Tenraisai comes to an end, Chapter 168 of Undead Unluck sees Shen recovering after being treated with half of the prize medication. Meanwhile, Mui's brother receives the remaining medication.

Feng and Fuuko, on the other hand, are shown having a fight. As Feng prepares to leave, Fuuko skillfully employs Shen's Untruth ability to immobilize him and convinces him to join a major mission that also serves his desire to engage in a heated battle. The mission at hand is expected to be challenging and requires combating.

Apocalypse confronts the Union for utilizing the Ark outside of Quests at the Roundtable, but Fuuko seems unfazed. She notes that they are already halfway done hiring all of the required Negators, with only 11 more to go. Bau shows up with documents for Fuuko, suggesting that they have located their target.

Fuuko reads the news, becoming both concerned and thrilled. She states that the next operation, which includes infiltration and long-term battle, will require 10 individuals to accompany her. Sean, Gina, Billy, Isshin, Shen, Mui, Nico, Ichico, Fuuko herself, and Feng, who she tricked into agreeing to participate, are the chosen individuals.

What to expect

In Chapter 169 of Undead Unluck, fans can expect to witness the new mission to save Chikara. The plan involves protecting Chikara from his tragedy by infiltrating his school. The team of 11 will take on various roles to better understand the situation at hand and seamlessly blend into the school setting.

Given the nature of the mission, fans will get to witness plenty of action and drama in the upcoming chapter. Therefore, Chapter 169 of Undead Unluck is expected to be a highly entertaining installment, featuring a furious Feng smashing any obstacles in front of the team and all the characters engaging in a thrilling adventure.

