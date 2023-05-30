Undead Unluck chapter 161: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck chapter 161 is scheduled for release on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in most parts of the world. The upcoming chapter is highly anticipated, especially after the gripping and emotional events of chapter 160, titled Welcome to Earth. Crafted by Yoshifumi Tozuka, this manga has taken readers on a thrilling journey with its exceptional storytelling and characterization.

In the previous chapter, readers were treated to one of the series' most thrilling and captivating installments. The unwavering support of Gina and Fuuko played a crucial role in destroying the infested eggs and successfully landing the pod in a river. Phil's arrival on Earth was a moment filled with deep emotions and marked the beginning of an exciting new adventure.

Undead Unluck chapter 161: Phil arrives on Earth

Release details and where to read

Undead Unluck chapter 161 is slated to be published on June 4, 2023, in most parts of the world. In Japan and some other regions, it will be released on June 5, 2023. The precise release time may differ based on global time zones. Given below are the different time zones and the exact publication time for the chapter:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): Monday, June 5, 2023, at 3 am

Korea Standard Time (KST): Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12:30 am

Central European Time (CET): Monday, June 5, 2023, at 5 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8.30 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 11 am

Gulf Standard Time (GST): Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 7 pm

Undead Unluck chapter 161 will follow the tradition of its forerunners and will be featured in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This manga is also available for online readers through Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app, which are the sole authorized distributors of the manga and upload the latest chapter weekly.

These platforms present the manga in a perfectly ordered chronological sequence, ensuring fans a hazard-free and enjoyable reading experience. However, only the first and last few chapters are accessible for free, and those who wish to continue following the series must obtain a subscription to the online manga distribution website.

A brief recap of Undead Unluck chapter 160

Weeb boi @the_Weeb_boi Undead Unluck ch 160: It’s always great to see how Fuuko has created a team always fighting for a better tomorrow and not leaving anyone behind. Undead Unluck ch 160: It’s always great to see how Fuuko has created a team always fighting for a better tomorrow and not leaving anyone behind. https://t.co/m2xOcqDWz9

In the action-packed Undead Unluck chapter 160, the story takes an unexpected turn as Phil confronts the alien queen. After a fierce battle, it appears that Phil successfully eliminates the queen and prepares to make his way back to the shuttle.

However, to everyone's surprise, the queen survives and launches a sudden attack on the shuttle. Phil utilizes his Unfeel ability, which grants him invisibility, allowing him to sneak up on the queen and swiftly slice her in two, eliminating the threat.

As the journey continues in Undead Unluck, Phil, Gina, and Fuuko make their way to Earth using a pod, only to encounter a shocking revelation. The pod is infested with eggs laid by the queen while it was latched onto it.

DJ 🥷Catch up arc @CDNWukong As much as I like Andy, I don’t think Fuuko would become who she is with him around? If that makes sense. Look at how far she’s come and everything that she faced. I can’t wait for them to reunite but it’s been a growing feeling I’ve had #UndeadUnluck As much as I like Andy, I don’t think Fuuko would become who she is with him around? If that makes sense. Look at how far she’s come and everything that she faced. I can’t wait for them to reunite but it’s been a growing feeling I’ve had #UndeadUnluck https://t.co/0UKckH0mY8

Undeterred by this unforeseen obstacle, Phil steps outside the pod, determined to redirect their destination. During this critical moment, Phil recollects a promise his mother once made about visiting Earth.

Standing by his side, Gina and Fuuko spring into action, destroying the eggs and ensuring the safety of their landing. Gina utilizes her ability, Unchange, to stabilize Phil and keep him grounded.

Eventually, the pod touches down in a river, marking Phil's arrival on Earth, and the first thing he sees is a rainbow. Fuuko warmly embraces Phil, extending a heartfelt welcome to Earth. In this emotional and joyful moment, Phil's mother and Gina join in, embracing the boy.

What to expect

also nico is fathering hard rn new sunday new godlike spread thank you tozuka for the foodalso nico is fathering hard rn #undeadunluck new sunday new godlike spread thank you tozuka for the foodalso nico is fathering hard rn #undeadunluck https://t.co/J0ZJPMe53H

In chapter 161 of Undead Unluck, fans can expect a continuation of Phil's journey as he adapts to his new environment at Union. He will likely attract many friends who will understand and appreciate him. Fans also highly anticipate seeing Phil thrive in this supportive environment, potentially bringing happiness to his mother as well.

Moreover, readers can look forward to witnessing Phil's growth as a strong individual in Undead Unluck. Having displayed his exceptional skills in combating alien threats and ensuring the shuttle's safety, it is evident that Phil possesses remarkable talent and courage. As the story progresses, fans can anticipate more exhilarating action sequences and potentially more teamwork, such as the exciting combo he executed with Gina in the previous chapter.

