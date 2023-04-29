Undead Unluck chapter 157: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Since the publication of Undead Unluck chapter 156, titled Right Stuff, on March 23, 2023, readers have been eagerly awaiting the next installment. Undead Unluck chapter 157 is set to be released on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in most parts of the world, and fans are waiting to see what new developments and surprises await them in the story.

Undead Unluck has become well-liked by its readers due to its exclusive and captivating plotline and its carefully crafted characters. The most captivating aspect of the series is the collaborative efforts of Fuuko and Andy in uncovering the secrets of their abilities, and the adventures they encounter along the way.

The series blends action, comedy, and drama seamlessly, with every chapter ending on a suspenseful note, leaving the audience anticipating the next one.

Undead Unluck chapter 157: Funko and team will unveil new secrets

Release date and time

Chapter 157 of Undead Unluck is slated to be published on May 7, 2023, in most parts of the world, whereas it will be released on May 8, 2023, in Japan. The precise release time may differ based on global time zones. Below are the different time zones and the exact publication time for the chapter:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): Monday, May 8, 2023, at 3 am

Korea Standard Time (KST): Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12 am

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12:30 am

Central European Time (CET): Monday, May 8, 2023, at 5 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11 am

Gulf Standard Time (GST): Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 7 pm

Undead Unluck chapter 154 will follow the tradition of its forerunners and will be featured in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This manga is also available for online readership through Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app, which are the sole authorized distributors of the manga and upload the latest chapter every week.

These platforms present the manga in a well-ordered chronological sequence, ensuring a hazard-free and enjoyable reading experience for fans. However, only the first three chapters are accessible for free, and those who wish to continue following the series must obtain a subscription to Shonen Jump+.

What to expect from chapter 157

Undead Unluck's upcoming chapter is set to reveal new secrets as Fukko and her companions seek to uncover the truth about Phil's powers. The chapter is expected to feature the team's quest to save Phil's mother. With the story's narrative reaching a critical point, Undead Unluck's latest installment could prove to be a significant turning point for the characters, and the series as a whole.

Readers can expect the forthcoming chapter to have plenty of intense action, suspense, and stunning revelations. As the team continues on its perilous journey, every member will face challenges that will test their limits.

A brief recap of Undead Unluck chapter 156

Sean and Gina were seen approaching Fukko with a sense of urgency to discuss some matter at the beginning of the previous chapter. Fukko, however, was fully engrossed in the task of docking the spaceship.

She subsequently assigned Creed, Gina, and Nico roles while instructing Sean to remain idle. Fukko immersed herself in the mission, feeling both fear and admiration for the enormity of the cosmos. As Nico joined her, they shared this sense of wonder.

Onboard the ship, Creed utilized a specialized gun to eliminate debris, while Gina fashioned a pipe to facilitate docking. However, poor visibility hindered her progress. Sean inquired Nico about the need to destroy debris, but the conversation was interrupted when the pipe's controls were unexpectedly hijacked. Despite the impediment, they triumphed by docking the ship, albeit with complications.

The group then dispersed to locate Phil. The discovery of Phil, unaffected by the vacuum of space, aroused more curiosity among the group about his secrets. The team remained eager to unravel the mysteries that lay ahead as they continued their expedition, and with that, the chapter came to a close.

