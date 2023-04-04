Undead Unluck chapter 154: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck Chapter 154 is scheduled to be published on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8.30 pm. Since the release of Undead Unluck chapter 153, Fair Play, on April 2, fans have been patiently waiting for the next chapter as they are eager to read about the new adventure that awaits them in the upcoming installment.

In chapter 153 of Undead Unluck, readers witnessed Nico's astral body suffer the stroke of Unluck while his physical body was kept safe, which led to the destruction of Disc and the entire island.

The chapter concluded with Billy, Creed, and Tella officially joining the Union. The whole event took the plot to a very progressive stage, and fans cannot afford to miss out on any chapter from here onwards.

Undead Unluck manga is set to be back with a chapter full of adventure in chapter 154 on April 9

Undead Unluck is an extremely underrated manga that has recently received widespread attention for its compelling plot and significant character design. Most of the chapters have been well-received by manga readers, who have compared them to some of this generation's best manga series.

Undead Unluck chapter 154 is scheduled to be released on April 9, but the exact time will vary depending on the time zones around the world. Here are the various time zones, as well as the exact time the chapter will be published:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8.30 pm

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 4.30 am

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 7.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.30 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 5 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8.30 pm

Central Daylight Time (CDT): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 6.30 am

Where to read Undead Unluck

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Undead Unluck, Ch. 153: Fuuko’s leadership is put to the test when a stroke of unluck puts the team in danger! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3lSasxJ Undead Unluck, Ch. 153: Fuuko’s leadership is put to the test when a stroke of unluck puts the team in danger! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3lSasxJ https://t.co/3KECSXnKf5

Like the previous chapters, Undead Unluck chapter 154 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. All of its chapters can be read online, as they can be found on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The two platforms officially publish the manga, and thus, it stands out from the rest. The aforementioned websites provide readers with the manga in its perfect chronological order. The first three chapters are free to read, but readers who want to continue the series have to pay for a subscription to Shonen Jump+.

What to expect from chapter 154

tuh @tuhsiv grrrrraaaaaah godly undead unluck color page as usual grrrrraaaaaah godly undead unluck color page as usual https://t.co/0a7Eh9rnKn

Fuuko revealed their next destination to be space to save Phil from his tragedy after the formation of the Union with three additional members to the team, Billy, Creed, and Tella. The next episode is expected to be action-packed and thrilling, with a healthy dose of comedy thrown in for good measure.

It would be fascinating to follow the Union and witness the struggle to achieve the goal of saving Phil, Round Table member number four, a negator who goes by the alias Unfeel.

A brief recap of the previous chapter

After winning the match, Fuuko realizes that Billy, like Sean, has awakened Unfair under new circumstances. When asked if Billy would like to join the Union, Void interrupted, revealing that Unluck was causing Disc to fall on top of Nico due to the effects of the Nostalgia Bullet.

To stop Disc from killing Nico, everyone came together to cooperate in this chapter. Tella and Billy also appeared and contributed to the process. Later, while Nico's physical body was kept safe, his astral body suffered the Unluck, eradicating Disc and the entire island in the process.

Fuuko apologized for the incident, but Nico brushed it off. The chapter ended with Billy, Creed, and Tella formally joining the Union, with Fuuko then revealing their next destination to be space to save Phil from his tragedy.

Poll : 0 votes