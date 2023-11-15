Undead Unluck season 1 episode 7 arrives next week, continuing the ventures of Fuuko and Andy as they join the Union and attempt to change the system from within. Produced by David Production and TMS Entertainment, Undead Unluck has been praised by fans and critics for its original storyline and comical occurrences.

Undead Unluck is based on the popular manga series of the same name by Yoshifumi Tozuka. The manga has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since January 2020. Studio Bones, the production company behind popular anime series like Soul Eater, Fullmetal Alchemist, and My Hero Academia, is behind the anime adaptation.

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 7, titled Dream, to end the zombie reign

Continuing Andy and Fuuko's battle against the zombie UMA, Spoil, Undead Unluck season 1 episode 7, titled Dream, is scheduled to air on Friday, November 10, 2023. The episode will start in Japan at 1.28 am JST on the MBS/TBS Networks. Furthermore, Undead Unluck season 1 episode 7 will be available to stream on Hulu, Disney+, and Bahamut Anime Crazy in select countries.

Following are the approximate release times of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 7 for various time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: Friday, November 17, 1.28 am

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 8.28 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 10.28 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 11.28 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, November 16, 5.28 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 9.58 pm

Central European Standard Time: Thursday, November 16, 6.28 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Friday, November 17, 1.58 am

Philippines time: Thursday, November 17, 12.28 am

Recap of episode 6

The sixth episode picks up where Fuuko, Andy, and Shen left off in their effort to apprehend Spoil, a dangerous artifact that can convert humans into zombies. They encounter a bunch of humans who contracted Spoil and try to figure out how to stop the UMA before it spreads any further.

Andy engages in battle with the zombies and infects himself on purpose to locate Spoil. The episode ends with Andy agreeing to marry one of the infected humans in exchange for information regarding the UMA.

What to expect in Undead Unluck season 1 episode 7

Fuuko finds out what transpired in the town from the kids hiding in the underground shelter. She also learns why the kids are safe and haven't turned into zombies.

On the ground, as seen in the preview, Andy seems to be battling Spoil with other zombies while holding the zombie bride by his side. Furthermore, Andy discovers that Fuuko's ability works on the undead as well after her unluck gets activated by a zombie that touches her.

Fans of shonen and spooky genres shouldn't miss the exciting animated series Undead Unluck. The colorful array of characters and intricate plot will keep viewers engrossed in this captivating storyline. The manga, which has been commended for its uniqueness and inventiveness, is likewise faithfully portrayed in the anime.

