Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Next week sees the release of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9, which picks up where Fuuko and Andy left off in their furious fight against Spoil. Produced by David Production and TMS Entertainment, Undead Unluck presents a unique take on heroes and villains with its well-developed characters and enthralling storyline.

Undead Unluck is based on the popular manga series of the same name by Yoshifumi Tozuka, which has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since January 2020. Fuuko Izumo is a young girl endowed with the ability to bring bad luck to whoever comes into physical contact with her. She meets Andy, an immortal man who wants to die, and they join forces to fight against the mysterious Union, which is governed by Apocalypse, the first artifact to be discovered.

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9, titled ‘Return,’ will air on Friday, December 1, 2023. The MBS/TBS Networks in Japan will air the episode at 1:28 a.m. JST. Additionally, in some countries, Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9 will be available on Hulu, Disney+, and Bahamut Anime Crazy.

Following are the approximate release times of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9 for various time zones:

Japanese Standard Time Friday, December 1 1:28 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, November 30 8:28 am Central Standard Time Thursday, November 30 10:28 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, November 30 11:28 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, November 30 4:28 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, November 30 9:58 pm Central European Time Thursday, November 30 5:28 pm Australian Central Time Friday, December 1 2:58 am Philippines time Friday, December 1 12:28 am

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 8 recap

Expand Tweet

The episode continues Andy, Fuuko, and Shen’s fight against Spoil in his phase 2 form. Shen figures out Spoil’s range of ability to be around its body from Spoil’s interaction with Fuuko in episode 7. Shen is able to hold off Spoil for a while using his negating skills.

However, it turns out the only way to defeat the UMA is by sending it off to space, where its decay abilities are limited due to the absence of moisture in the atmosphere.

Expand Tweet

Shen blasts Spoil into space using his artifact, along with Andy, who unleashes his true powers by removing the piece of metal lodged in his brain. Although the act led to Spoil’s utter defeat, the god of victory and war, Victor, was unleashed from within Andy.

For Shen to follow through with his promise to Andy to take down Victor, he called upon all the members of the Union. The episode ends with the Union facing off against Victor, who is incomparably more powerful than Andy, with superior skills and abilities.

What to expect in Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9

Expand Tweet

Fans will get a chance to witness the abilities of the Union in Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9. Since there is little information about Victor’s skills and abilities, it is hard to speculate on the outcome of the fight. However, considering the entire Union has gathered to defeat him, it is assured to be an epic battle that’s bound to push everyone to their limits.

Undead Unluck combines humor, action, and supernatural themes with a dash of mystery and romance. The anime is renowned for its memorable theme songs sung by Kairi Yagi and Queen Bee.

This exciting and humorous anime series that delves into the meaning of life and death will appeal to both fans of the manga and newcomers. Be sure not to miss the ninth episode of Undead Unluck, coming soon.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.