8 Underrated space anime (& that aren’t mechas), ranked

Space anime opens portals to untamed frontiers, blending starlit vistas with the raw pulse of human drama. Defined by narratives set among galaxies, be it diplomatic duels on alien worlds or the hush of a lone station orbiting a dying star, space anime captivates by posing life’s biggest questions under infinite skies.

Series such as Planetes and Night on the Galactic Railroad demonstrate how cosmic backdrops can illuminate themes of hope, loss, and belonging without resorting to towering mecha giants.

These series prove that space isn’t only about giant robots, it’s about the people living in the void. Eight of the most underrated space anime are ranked below. Viewers meet the rogue crew of Divergence Eve, glimpse the philosophical depths of Night on the Galactic Railroad, and discover why Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet deserves a place on the watchlist. Buckle up for a journey through hidden gems beyond the realm of mecha giants.

Beyond the mecha: discover the untold legends of space anime

8) Divergence Eve

Still from Divergence Eve (Image via Radix Ace Entertainment)

Divergence Eve embodies tense shipboard drama within the realm of space anime. Sidereal drops its crew into one mess after another. They’re stuck fighting this weird thing called the Ooarai while also dealing with sabotage and distrust. Episode 5 gets real tense with a reactor leak, radiation spiking, and soldiers crawling through narrow halls in heavy suits.

Then episode 12 hits with a zero-G duel, and Misaki is torn between what she believes in and what the military demands. It’s the kind of space anime moment that doesn’t fade once the screen goes black. Though it omits mecha giants, the series’ high-tech combat gear and nerve-racking suspense capture the gritty essence of spacefaring conflict.

7) Tenchi Muyo! Ryo-Ohki

Still from Tenchi Muyo! Ryo-Ohki (Image via AIC)

At first glance, Tenchi Muyo! Ryo-Ohki reads like a romantic comedy interplanetary romp, yet beneath the humor lies a robust space anime foundation. Early arcs introduce a quarrelsome bounty hunter and a displaced royal scion battling cosmic criminals. Episode 3 reveals a galaxy-spanning conspiracy to harvest the Jurai royal tree’s power, while episode 4’s frantic escape through asteroid fields underscores clever world-building.

The series abandons mecha skirmishes in favor of playful, character-driven antics that evolve into genuine emotional stakes as allies and adversaries collide.

6) Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet

Still from Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet (Image via Production I.G)

Kazuya Murata’s Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet subverts typical space anime tropes by marooning a battle-hardened soldier on a planet reclaimed by ocean life. Episode 2 dazzles with its first glimpse of floating villages that restore a sense of wonder to Ledo, an ace pilot trained solely for interstellar warfare. The finale, episode 13, reunites Ledo with a lost companion amid sea-sprayed decks, framing cultural dissonance against a backdrop of watery horizons.

No mecha thrash across the waves; instead, the narrative’s contrast between futuristic combat suits and rustic maritime communities invites reflection on identity and belonging.

5) Cowboy Bebop

Still from Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Cowboy Bebop feels less like a show and more like a mood. It’s a space anime that throws Spike Spiegel and his crew into bounty hunts, bad luck, and the kind of memories that don’t let go. One episode, Ballad of Fallen Angels, drops him into a cathedral fight that still feels heavy years later.

Another episode, Cowboy Funk, is pure chaos with dumb jokes and zero-G antics. It’s not about mechas or flashy fights; it’s the style, the music, and the people that keep it alive.

4) Crest of the Stars

Still from Crest of the Stars (Image via Sunrise)

Crest of the Stars immerses viewers in the political machinations of the Abh Empire, spotlighting Jinto and Princess Lafiel’s rise through aristocratic academia and military ranks. The premiere’s opening at the Abh royal court sets a tone of lavish intrigue, while episode 13’s starbase siege delivers strategic depth as fleets maneuver under sail-like solar wings.

This space anime masterpiece prioritizes diplomacy, personal growth, and swift-paced plot twists over mecha brawls. Its nuanced portrayal of interstellar etiquette and honor-bound alliances cements its status among underappreciated classics.

3) Space Brothers

Still from Space Brothers (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Space Brothers offers a grounded chronicle of the Nakajima siblings’ quest to join the astronaut corps. Eschewing laser battles and mecha suit duels, it focuses on the emotional highs and lows of selection trials, simulated missions, and orbital simulations. Episode 10’s hellish centrifuge tests push contenders to their limits, while episode 76’s triumphant launch sequence combines hand-drawn artistry with palpable tension.

By examining familial bonds, rigorous training, and the bureaucratic machinery of space agencies, this series underscores why real-world astronaut sagas can rival any intergalactic epic.

2) Night on the Galactic Railroad

Still from Night on the Galactic Railroad (Image via Group TAC)

Night on the Galactic Railroad isn’t a usual space anime; it’s slow, strange, and feels like drifting through a dream. Giovanni and Campanella ride a train that cuts across the stars, running into passengers who tell stories that feel a lot like real life - full of joy, sadness, and everything in between.

Some of the best parts aren’t even about the characters talking, but just the view outside, endless space rolling by - no mechas, no gunfire, just quiet moments that make one think about loss, life, and what might come after.

1) Planetes

Still from Planetes (Image via Sunrise)

Planetes is one of those space anime people don’t bring up enough. It’s set in 2075, where a small crew collects space junk, and the job is way more dangerous than it sounds. The very first episode makes that clear with a spacewalk that goes from routine to terrifying in seconds.

By the last episode, there’s a goodbye that hits soft and heavy at the same time, revealing what each character was really chasing. No flashy mechas here, just sharp detail, tough choices, and people trying to find meaning in the middle of all that emptiness.

Final thoughts

From covert hyperdrive battles to philosophical sojourns through starfields, these eight space anime series transcend mecha conventions to deliver rich storytelling, vivid world-building, and emotional depth. Each entry embodies why the genre thrives on diversity, inviting enthusiasts and newcomers alike to explore the boundless possibilities of anime beyond colossal robots.

