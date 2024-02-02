Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The latest episode returned to the two-parter formula, with the first one focusing on the return of Princess Kurama and her servants, with them looking for a husband. The latter ended up being Rei and resulted in Ran getting Lum and Ataru involved in the conflict.

The second episode showed Shutaro Mendo being forced to marry a girl of the Mizunokoji family, who have a long-standing rivalry with them. However, the second half of the episode took a turn when it was revealed that the girl in question was wielding a huge armor. While Ataru managed to see his face as a cliffhanger, with Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5 likely to develop this plot point.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5 release date and time

Rei and Ran in episode 5 (Image via David Production).

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5 will be released on Thursday, February 9, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The next episode of this legendary series will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on the streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles for the series.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 9, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5?

Princess Kurama in episode 5 (Image via David Production).

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5 on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library. Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4

Expand Tweet

The latest episode was a two-parter, with the first one starring the return of Princess Kurama as she is looking for a husband, although her servants ended up lying to her about having found a perfect partner for her.

It was eventually discovered through their supercomputer that there was a perfect partner for Kurama, who ended up being Rei and the servants kidnapped him from Ran. This resulted in the latter trying to rescue him but failing to do so.

Ran decided to go ask Lum for help, although this led to a misunderstanding when they arrived at Kurama's base as the former thought that the protagonist was trying to steal Rei from her. Additionally, Ataru was involved as he was attempting to flirt with Kurama to no avail, resulting in him, Lum, and Ran falling into one of the princess' traps and falling into her dungeon.

As all this is happening, Kurama is not aware of Rei's real animal form, which was the source of comedy because the man was trying to eat every single plate he was offered. Eventually, Rei decides to save Ran and leave the place, with Kurama discovering that he can turn into an animal, and that makes her lose interest.

The second half of the episode was focused on Shutaro Mendo's father asking him to get an arranged marriage with the daughter of the Mizunokoji family, whom the Mendos have had a long-standing rivalry with. Not even Tobiramo Mizunokoji knew about the existence of her sister, who ended up being someone with a huge armor and being sheltered by her servants, with the episode ending with the cliffhanger of Ataru seeing her real face.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5?

Azuka Mizunokoji in episode 5 (Image via David Production).

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 5 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series. It is worth pointing out that this anime follows a very free formula and focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to a lot more stories involving the characters' everyday lives.