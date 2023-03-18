Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11 is set to release on Tuesday, March 21, at 9.30 am JST. Following last episode’s interesting dichotomy of Canute wrestling with his killings while Thorfinn redeems himself from his, the series seems set to continue focusing on Canute and his takeover of brother Harald’s territory.

Likewise, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming episode to see exactly what the ruthless Canute does next.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler info is available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11 continues to showcase Canute and Thorfinn’s dichotomous reactions to similar pasts

For a minority of international fans, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11's release date and time translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30AM, Monday, March 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30AM, Monday, March 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30PM, Monday, March 20

Central European Time: 4:30PM, Monday, March 20

Indian Standard Time: 9PM, Monday, March 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30PM, Monday, March 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30AM, Tuesday, March 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 2AM, Tuesday, March 21

The series' season 2 episode 10 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 10 began with Ketil telling Thorfinn and Einar that they’ll soon be free, even earlier than the two were expecting. He also offered them jobs as his retainers following their being granted freedom, thrusting them into a role similar to Pater. However, he told them to sleep on it, as he had to go to King Harald’s castle for a summoning.

The episode then revealed that Canute was also headed to his brother’s domain, with a small sect of his own forces in tow. Upon arriving at his hometown, Canute began reminiscing about him and Harald playing together in their childhood. He then went to see the latter, who is bedridden and deathly sick to the point of bequeathing control of Denmark to Canute himself.

It was then revealed, via a conversation with an imaginary version of his father Sweyn, that Canute is the one who actually poisoned Harald. He claimed that having two kings would eventually cause strife and prohibit the creation of a true utopia. The episode ended with Canute laughing at how the person he once hated most in the world is now the only one he can be his true self with.

What to expect from the upcoming episode (speculative)

Based on the preview for the upcoming installment, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11 seems set to continue focusing on Canute and his presence in brother Harald’s domain. It also seems that Ketil and Olmar will arrive in the upcoming episode, with the latter being seen in the preview seemingly fighting an unknown individual.

Fans will most likely see Ketil and Canute interact, with the latter set to take over Denmark and the former having previously given Harald a tribute for safety. This may play into the conflict fans see Olmar being a part of in the episode, possibly taking his status as a tribute payer to King Harald too far on some local citizens.

While not seen in the preview for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11, it’s possible that the perspective will return to Thorfinn and Einar at least for a few brief moments. This would most likely be to the effect of contrasting Thorfinn and Canute’s juxtaposed attitudes and actions following the horrors of war they experienced side by side.

