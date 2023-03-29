Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 is set to release on Tuesday, April 4, at 9:30 am JST. Following last episode’s reveal that Canute was setting up Olmar and the rest of Ketil’s family all along, fans are eagerly awaiting whatever the young King’s next move is. Likewise, fans can’t wait to see Thorfinn and Leif Ericson reunite, as well as how the former will respond.

Many are clamoring for any information they can get on the upcoming episode to see exactly how Canute plans to take Ketil’s farm. Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler info is available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 set to return focus to Thorfinn, see Leif Ericson and co. arrive at Ketil’s farm

Where to watch

For a minority of international fans, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13's premiere time translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill First Look At Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 13 Titled "Dark Clouds"! First Look At Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 13 Titled "Dark Clouds"! https://t.co/5iNWNOjVkG

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour afetr it begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, the latter is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30AM, Monday, April 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30AM, Monday, April 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30PM, Monday, April 3

Central European Time: 4:30PM, Monday, April 3

Indian Standard Time: 9PM, Monday, April 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30PM, Monday, April 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30AM, Tuesday, April 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 2AM, Tuesday, April 4

Season 2 episode 13 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12 began with a cloaked figure instructing a group of soldiers to let Olmar know that his Kingsguard application has been rejected. However, this eventually turned into a battle between Olmar and the soldiers, with lead soldier Brodd constantly insulting and teasing him.

After Thorgil’s arrival and words of confidence, Olmar was able to kill Brodd with his sword, but only due to interference from the cloaked man. Thorgil noticed this, but didn’t mention anything until after defeating the other soldiers. This was when Ketil and even more soldiers arrived, with the latter group looking to arrest Ketil’s entire family for their actions.

However, Thorgil quickly and brutally killed the other soldiers, with the family eventually reuniting with Leif Ericson and making a deal with him to escape back to their farm. Canute, meanwhile, was disappointed to hear that things didn’t go as planned, but reconfirmed their goal as taking Ketil’s farm nonetheless as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Kolaz @KolazPV Vinland Saga | Season 2 Episode 13 Preview Vinland Saga | Season 2 Episode 13 Preview https://t.co/IkjLvRP5GV

Without a doubt, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 will return the focus of the series to Thorfinn, as well as Ketil’s farm as a whole. There’s simply no other way to move the season forward as of this article’s writing without returning there, save for suddenly (and jarringly) introducing a brand-new plotline.

As a result, it’s almost certain that fans will see Ketil and co. return (or in some cases arrive for the first time) to his farm, where Thorfinn will learn of the deal made for his freedom. Especially intriguing will be the latter's reaction to this news, especially considering how comfortable he feels in his current role as a slave.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 will also likely see the full group of Ketil, his family, Leif’s forces, and Thorfinn and Einar discuss the upcoming threat of Canute’s army. Similarly, fans can expect to briefly see Canute and his forces on their way, if only to emphasize exactly how large the expected army is.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes