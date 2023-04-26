Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With Thorfinn and Einar electing to assist Arnheid and Gardar in escaping during the previous episode, the two are undoubtedly facing severe and merciless punishment. This is especially true for Thorfinn, who is set to fight Snake in upcoming episodes.

With this being the case, fans are clamoring for any and all information on Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 to see exactly what Gardar’s next move is. Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information is available right now. However, the release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode have been confirmed.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 while speculating on what to expect.

Fans cannot wait for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17, with Thorfinn set to fight once more

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The episode will have a Saturday night local release window for some international viewers. Other international fans, like Japanese viewers, will be able to watch it on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can catch the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after it airs in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes, its delay time is longer than Crunchyroll’s.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, May 1

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, May 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, May 1

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, May 1

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Monday, May 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, May 1

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, May 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Tuesday, May 2

Season 2 episode 16 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 saw Thorfinn and Einar arriving at Sverkel’s house, where they found Arnheid going about her daily chores. The trio spoke briefly before Thorfinn realized that they were being watched from within by Snake and his men. He instructed the three to crouch down and talk quietly.

Arnheid then told the pair what had happened. She revealed that Gardar was still on Sverkel’s property, unbeknownst to Snake and his men, but was badly injured.

Einar and Thorfinn elected to help them escape, with the episode then cutting to the inside. Here, fans essentially saw Sverkel plead with Snake to let the slaves go free without punishment.

Sverkel even offered Snake his farm to give him the opportunity to start a new life. However, the two were interrupted by what they believed was Gardar’s appearance on the property. This was actually Einar, who led Snake and his men away while Thorfinn and Arnheid loaded Gardar and Sverkel onto a cart.

However, Snake caught on and returned before they could leave, forcing Thorfinn to prepare to fight once more as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 will almost certainly open up with a focus on Thorfinn and Snake fighting. The two’s battle could make or break Arnheid and Gardar’s escape plan, undoubtedly making it the most important event currently going on. With Snake’s other men also still distracted with Einar, this is the perfect chance to secure a victory for Arnheid and Gardar.

If Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 chooses to give focus to anything besides this escape plan, it will likely be an update on where Ketil and co are. With their return also imminent, it feels as though both plotlines will culminate into a disastrous, bloody finale.

