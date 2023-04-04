Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13: Snake deals with a runaway slave as Sverkel's health becomes an issue

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 was released on Monday, April 3, 2023, bringing with it an incredibly exciting and engaging installment to the sequel season of the smash-hit series. The episode seemingly gives viewers a summation of what has transpired on Ketil’s farm during the focus on Ketil, Olmar, and Thorgil in recent episodes.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 also introduces a brand-new conflict for the season ahead of the looming war. With Thorfinn and co seemingly set to be forced to fight Canute’s forces to survive, it’ll be interesting to see if this latest conflict primes those on Ketil’s farm for the upcoming fight.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 seemingly sets up Thorfinn to be forced to fight ahead of the arrival of Canute’s army

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13: Role reversal and sudden illness

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 begins with a shot of a tapestry depicting a farm as fire crackles beneath. It’s eventually revealed that the setting is a house that is a casualty of war, with dead, burning bodies all around as a mother shields her crying baby. A man with a sword is seen preparing to kill another survivor, seemingly ignoring the mother and her child.

The survivor escapes, but is pursued by the man, prompting the former to begin apologizing to the latter “for everything.” As he begs for forgiveness and even offers to give him money, the attacker silently removes a knife from his chest before saying it’s not enough to make up for the insults he’d suffered until then.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees the attacker, who is clearly a slave, suggest that the survivor be a slave so he can understand how it feels. The man begins prostrating himself to the slave, saying that as of today they will switch roles as he begs for his life. He says he will gladly become a slave to live, prompting the slave-turned-master to say that whether he lives or dies is up to him.

The scene then changes to the house now fully engulfed in flames, with the former slave’s sword stuck in his old master’s back. The woman and her child are shown to have survived, as the former slave walks away while saying it’s been a long time and he must “go get her.” The episode then plays its new opening sequence before honing in on Einar and Thorfinn.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees the two walking and musing on how they won’t be able to borrow a horse from Sverkel anymore. Thorfinn then asks Einar if he’s made up his mind on what he will do once they're free yet, to which Einar says that he doesn’t know if he wants to keep working for Ketil once free.

Einar jokes about how he’s been a slave for so long, he can’t make a decision for himself now that the opportunity has presented itself. Thorfinn asks if this means he will stay on the farm, to which Einar points out that they don’t have a good relationship with the retainers. However, staying here may eventually allow him to free Arnheid as well.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees Thorfinn shocked at how in love Einar is when Snake suddenly bursts out of Sverkel’s house, angrily asking where the old man is. Realizing that he’s nowhere to be found, Snake asks the two if they've seen him. Snake reveals that Sverkel left for his farm this morning, but still hasn’t returned.

Thorfinn and Einar explain that they were chopping wood for him, commenting on how he should be home by now. Snake, meanwhile, is simply upset about being hungry and not having anyone to cook for him. However, he suddenly takes off and rides a horse, telling Thorfinn and Einar to follow him to Sverkel’s farm with a worried expression on his face.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees Snake find Sverkel passed out in the field. The scene then fades to black, returning to show Sverkel in bed in his home pouring himself some water. He angrily comments on how he can now die in bed rather than in his field when Arnheid arrives as per her mistress’ instructions.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13: Adjusting to age

The scene then shows Snake, Thorfinn, and Einar being presented with a massive feast by Arnheid, who is still in Sverkel’s house cooking. The trio begin eating as Arnheid comments on their lack of manners, while Sverkel silently sits at the head of the table. Arnheid shares that she will be taking care of him from today onwards.

Sverkel asks if she will be staying at his house, which she confirms as she tries to feed him some food. However, he says he’s not hungry, and that he will eat some later, getting the attention of the entire table. Snake tells Arnheid to shove the spoon down his throat since he’s just embarrassed about being fed, following this up by teasing Sverkel.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees Thorfinn laugh before Sverkel says he’s not hungry, with his stomach rumbling right after he says this. The others begin laughing, as Sverkel demands they leave and the scene transitions to after dinner. Arnheid and Einar are seen washing the dishes together outside, where she comments on how she’s happy to see what the old master is doing.

She comments on how he’s not as scary as they say, with Einar commenting that he’s a kind man at heart, but scary at times. Sverkel is shown hearing all of this, as Thorfinn is seen coming outside to join the pair. Arnheid comments on how she hasn’t had such a fun meal in so long, saying it was almost like she was free again.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees Einar agree with this sentiment when Fox suddenly arrives on horseback, asking for Snake. A slave has escaped from the farm of someone named Kjallakr, whom Snake says treats his slaves poorly and got what he deserved. However, Fox says it isn’t that simple, with the slave having killed Kjallakr and his sons and set his house on fire.

Fox continues that the slave is a violent man and a skilled fighter, adding that the reward for finding him is three horses. However, Snake says that even ignoring the reward, they should take precautions, telling Fox to have the soldiers keep watch in groups of three. He adds not to try too hard to catch the slave if he’s spotted, but to call for reinforcements first since a cornered man is unpredictable.

As Snake says this, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees the slave walking in the night with a sword drawn and a deranged look in his eyes. The episode then transitions to Fox, Badger, and another individual circling the runaway slave. He appears to be resting against a tree with his sword drawn, but his face isn’t seen up to this point.

Fox comments on how based on appearances, he looks like a beggar or pilgrim, warning the others to keep their voices down. However, they continue to get excited, yelling, and laughing about their “lucky day.” Fox is continuously ignored as he tries to warn them, while Badger calls Lizard (the third individual) to not be such a wuss after he suggests calling for reinforcements.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees the conversation between the two escalate to the point of screaming and threatening. The trio then realize that the slave has woken up and walked up to them, shown to be swinging at Lizard before the scene transitions. Einar, Thorfinn, and Arnheid are all at Sverkel’s house, doing various chores in a mundane fashion.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13: Sanctity and safety

Einar and Arnheid then notice Thorfinn by the house, with Einar explaining that he’s listening in as Snake reads Sverkel the Bible. Arnheid comments on Thorfinn being a Christian, but Einar says that Thorfinn just finds it interesting. Snake is then heard and shown reading scriptures to Sverkel, who is silently laying in bed.

Thorfinn is seemingly moved by the words Snake is reading, with Snake eventually getting sick of reading. Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 then sees Sverkel try and get out of bed, muttering about how he must harvest the wheat. As Snake reminds him, the harvest got over a while ago, he notices that Sverkel soiled himself.

Snake calls for Arnheid, who is assisted by Einar, while Snake comments on how Sverkel has gone senile and likely won’t live much longer. Thorfinn and Einar are clearly concerned, but Snake comments that his time is coming soon and the two should repay his kindness while they can.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 then sees Thorfinn ask about the relationship Snake has with Sverkel. Snake responds that it’s nothing special and that he merely plans to inherit and sell Sverkel’s Bible when he dies. He then tells the two to get back to work when Arnheid is shown to be in pain from her blistered fingers and hands.

The episode then sees a lone horserider approaching Sverkel’s house, while Snake comments on how it’s not one of his own men. Fox and Badger are shown to be in tow, telling Snake that the rider is the runaway slave and that Lizard is dead. Arnheid seemingly recognizes the slave, beginning to run after him and calling him Gardar as she yells for him.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 sees Gardar stop and look towards Arnheid, calling her by her own name in response. He says that he’s finally found her, his wife, as Arnheid’s eyes grow wide with shock and what appears to be fear. The episode comes to an end shortly thereafter.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13: In summation

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 is an exciting and informative episode, seemingly helping viewers catch up on what has happened on Ketil’s farm since his departure. Likewise, the introduction of a runaway slave whose target for some unknown purpose is Arnheid further complicates the situation that Ketil will come home to.

The episode also seemingly sets up a potential opponent for Thorfinn, with Snake likely to fall at Gardar’s hands in order to set Thorfinn up for a fight. While purely speculative, this would provide further narrative value to Thorfinn’s story of redemption, possibly even forcing him to realize that sometimes fighting is completely necessary.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

