Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 is set to release on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. After the poignant and tear-jerking conclusion to Gardar’s life and his story with Arnheid in the previous episode, fans are incredibly excited to see what’s coming next. Even those who were waiting for some classic fight scenes were satisfied with Thorfinn versus Snake.

While fans may be looking for information on the upcoming episode to find out exactly what Gardar’s next move is, unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 at the time of this article’s writing. However, there is a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Fans anxiously await Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 with punishments for Einar, Thorfinn, Arnheid ahead

Release date and time, where to watch

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 18 Is Titled "The First Method", And Here Is The First Look: Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 18 Is Titled "The First Method", And Here Is The First Look: https://t.co/MQP6H32RzJ

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Monday night local release window. The vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Tuesday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result, Crunchyroll appears to be the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, May 8

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, May 8

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, May 8

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, May 8

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, May 8

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, May 8

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, May 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Tuesday, May 9

Season 2 episode 17 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 began with Thorfinn and Snake finishing their fight. The two complimented each other’s strength and acknowledged the skills and experience they both had. After a while, Snake eventually “won” by forcing Thorfinn away from Gardar’s cart, thus being the only one standing next to the cart with the unconscious Gardar inside.

Snake then stabbed Gardar, who shockingly got up and put Snake in a chokehold after a few seconds. Seemingly in a daze, Arnheid’s words calmed him down, saving Snake’s life and allowing the two to escape. However, as Thorfinn and Arnheid both noticed, Snake's attack on Gardar was undoubtedly fatal.

This was further exemplified by Gardar slipping in and out of consciousness and the episode taking viewers and Gardar himself to past times and alternate realities. Eventually, after reliving the most beloved and most tragic moments of his life with Arnheid and as a slave, he died in Arnheid’s lap as the sun went down. The two were surrounded by Snake’s men.

What to expect (speculative) from Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18?

For starters, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 will almost certainly begin by explaining the punishments Thorfinn, Arnheid, and Einar now face. While it will be up to Ketil to ultimately decide their fates, Snake will almost certainly hold them captive at the very least. Furthermore, it’s likely that they will eventually be punished by Ketil himself.

Likewise, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 may be where Ketil, Olmar, Thorgil, and Leif Ericson finally arrive back at Ketil’s farm. With their arrival comes a suspected war arc focused on their struggle versus Canute, as well as the aforementioned punishments. In any case, the upcoming installment of the smash-hit series promises to be an exciting one.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes