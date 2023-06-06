Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 is set to release on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 12.30 am JST. With Canute seemingly set to trap Thorfinn and force him to abandon his new lifestyle, fans truly have no idea what to expect. While Canute could seriously be threatening the lives of both Thorfinn and Einar, fans believe he could just as easily be toying with them for a laugh.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Vinland Saga season 2.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 set to put Canute’s darker side on full display in reunion with Thorfinn

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12.30 am JST on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll appears to be the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8.30 am, Monday, June 12

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 am, Monday, June 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.30 pm, Monday, June 12

Central European Time: 4.30 pm, Monday, June 12

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, June 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Monday, June 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, June 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Tuesday, June 13

Season 2 episode 22 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22 began with Thorfinn being 16 punches into his trial with Drott. Wulf then explained that Thorfinn was contorting his body in a way that minimized the overall impact. However, Snake showed up, momentarily distracting Thorfinn and allowing Drott to get in a clean, forceful hit.

Snake and Einar then approached Thorfinn, telling him he can stop this since it’s been decided that the farm will be surrendered. However, Thorfinn rejected this, admonishing Snake for not resorting to peaceful means in the first place. After standing back up and calling Drott out, the scene cut to Drott taking his final swings, which Thorfinn survived, thus earning him an audience with Canute.

Upon meeting with Canute, the two made small talk before Thorfinn asked the King to leave Ketil’s farm immediately and abandon his goal of capturing it. Canute lectured on how despite his immense power, he and all are powerless before God, which is why he’ll lead the Vikings in a rebellion against their maker. The episode ended with Canute seemingly turning his forces on Thorfinn and Einar in a threatening manner.

What to expect in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 (speculative)

With Canute seemingly unwilling to accept Thorfinn’s terms, fans are worried about the situation becoming deadly violent. With Canute’s men seemingly preparing for “battle” with Thorfinn and Einar, Thorfinn may be forced to abandon his new peaceful lifestyle to save them.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 will likely focus on Canute’s cruel manipulation of someone he once called a friend. With essentially every other major plotline now wrapped up, the entirety of the episode will likely focus on Thorfinn’s choice and how he plans to free himself and Einar from Canute’s clutches.

