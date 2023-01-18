Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With last week’s episode seemingly setting up the major plot points of the Slave arc and this season, fans are hoping to see things begin with a bang.

The Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 preview appears to confirm this information. However, it is still speculative due to the lack of verifiable spoilers. However, fans at least have a confirmed release date and time for the episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 while speculating on what to expect.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3’s preview sees Olmar yet again at center of drama while Einar, Thorfinn continue work

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. The vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies based on region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. This means Crunchyroll is the better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, January 23

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, January 23

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, January 23

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Monday, January 23

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Monday, January 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, January 23

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am, Tuesday, January 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 3:00 am, Tuesday, January 24

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 2 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 2 saw Einar formally introduced to Thorfinn. Ketil, Einar’s new master, explained that the two would be working to buy back their freedom, estimating that they’ll be able to do so in roughly three years’ time. While Einar was skeptical, one of Ketil’s retainers confirmed that they went through the same process, proving the offer to be legitimate.

The episode then saw Thorfinn and Einar get to work, with Einar also learning what it means to be a slave, being abused by Ketil’s retainers and unable to do anything about it.

Following a long, grueling day of work, Einar was introduced to Olmar the next day. Olmar is Ketil’s son. He was first introduced throwing a tantrum about needing to do farm work as he wanted to make a name for himself as a warrior.

After storming off from the wheat fields, Olmar confided his dreams in a female acquaintance, who showed concern for him and caused him to run off. He’s then coerced into staying up and drinking with some of his father’s employees. Einar criticized Olmar’s dreams and soldiers in general as Thorfinn unwillingly mused on his own past.

What to expect (speculative)

OtakuFR @OtakuFR7 Preview de l'épisode 3 de Vinland Saga Saison 2 Preview de l'épisode 3 de Vinland Saga Saison 2 https://t.co/fOqYW1psFu

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 will most likely pick up the morning after episode 2 ended, showing Thorfinn and Einar yet again hard at work. The two are expected to continue discussing Olmar’s dreams. Einar will probably continue his harsh criticism of soldiers and those who fight in wars. This may anger Thorfinn to the point where he unintentionally reveals his origins to Einar.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 will also likely see Olmar reminiscing on what happened with his father’s workers the night before. Since the two told Olmar they’d stay up talking about his problems, it’s possible they’ll try and use this knowledge to their advantage. This would be done by either blackmailing Olmar or outright tattling on him to his father Ketil.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 is also expected to see Einar expand on his feelings for the currently unknown woman who caught his attention in episode 2. While she seems to be Ketil’s wife or servant, this is unconfirmed and will likely become a major plot point for the season.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes