Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following the debut of Thorgil and Ketil’s true nature, fans are excited to see some of the season’s major conflicts begin.

Likewise, fans are clamoring for any information they can get on the upcoming episode. Unfortunately for them, no verifiable spoilers are currently available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8 while speculating on what to expect from the episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8 could begin season’s major conflicts via Thorgil’s introduction, Arnheid and Ketil’s relationship established

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies depending on region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result, Crunchyroll is the best platform to watch the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, February 27

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, February 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, February 27

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Monday, February 27

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Monday, February 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, February 27

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am, Tuesday, February 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 3:00 am, Tuesday, February 28

Season 2 episode 7 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 7 saw Ketil’s eldest son, Thorgil, introduced as Thorfinn, while Einar prayed to God that their wheat harvest would be bountiful.

Upon returning home, Thorgil and Ketil were greeted by Snake, who found two thieves who had stolen a bag of flour. Much to Ketil’s surprise, the two thieves were children. They were taken back to Ketil’s farm to await punishment.

Before that, Thorgil regaled his family with tales from the battlefield, including his own successes and those of King Canute. Thorgil also revealed that their own father Ketil was a legend on the battlefield and was known as called Iron Fist Ketil. However, these talks quickly transitioned to deciding the punishment for the thieves. This was where fans learned that Ketil was a coward who disliked violence.

This resulted in the thieves being punished at the behest of Snake, Pater, and Thorgil, despite Ketil himself not wanting to see this happen. However, in a cruel twist of fate, Ketil was forced to punish the children himself to avoid Thorgil being unnecessarily cruel.

The episode concluded with Ketil and Arnheid in bed with each other, the former confessing his true nature to the latter and begging her to stay with him.

What to expect (speculative)

With the final major players in the season seemingly introduced and the relationships established, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8 will likely begin the Slave arc’s major conflicts. Fans can expect friction to build between Arnheid and Einar, with the former seemingly being romantically involved with Ketil while the latter pines for her.

Thorfinn will also likely continue to find joy in creating life rather than taking it. This is expected to be one of the biggest themes of the season overall. It will likely give way to his own inner conflict about whether or not he has the right to find joy in creating life, given how much he has taken. While it’s not the Thorfinn action many were hoping for, it will nevertheless be incredibly engaging.

Finally, Thorgil will likely continue to be a disturbing presence on the farm to Ketil and others. His cruelty and brashness may even give way to his abusing Ketil’s slaves. Should this happen in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 8, fans can expect some sort of fight to occur between Thorgil and either Thorfinn or Einar.

