Vinland Saga season 2 finale: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Vinland Saga season 2 finale is set to be released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following a truly superb installment in the season’s penultimate episode, fans are truly unsure of what to expect heading into the finale. Predominant guesses and theories, however, peg a tease of what’s next for Thorfinn, Einar, and the series overall.

There are no verifiable spoilers available for the Vinland Saga season 2 finale at the moment. However, viewers do have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the Vinland Saga season 2 finale while speculating on what to expect.

Vinland Saga season 2 finale likely to tease what’s next for Thorfinn and Einar following Slave arc climax

Release date and time, where to watch

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill First Look At Vinland Saga Season 2 Finale Is Unveiled!



Episode 24 is Titled "Home"! First Look At Vinland Saga Season 2 Finale Is Unveiled!Episode 24 is Titled "Home"! https://t.co/vLYeRo88vv

The Vinland Saga season 2 finale is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. The finale will be available roughly an hour after it begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series for its subscribers weekly, its delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s.

The Vinland Saga season 2 finale is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, June 19

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, June 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, June 19

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, June 19

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Monday, June 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, June 19

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, June 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Tuesday, June 20

Season 2 episode 23 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 continued Thorfinn's conversation with Canute. Thorfinn said he planned to just leave if Canute won’t listen. Canute initially laughed but then listened to Thorfinn’s words as he explained that he planned to create a world for all of those who don’t fit into Canute’s utopia.

This eventually resulted in Canute deciding to withdraw his troops from Ketil’s farm, much to the dismay of Thorgil and Floki who were both looking for a fight.

The episode then narrated how Canute’s conversation with Thorfinn changed his approach to maintaining control of England, completely transforming the relationship between the conqueror and the conquered.

Thorfinn and Einar then stopped by Arnheid’s grave, promising to each other and to her to create a land where people whose only alternative is death can go. The duo then said goodbye to Snake, Olmar, Sverkel, and Pater as they departed.

The episode concluded with a beautiful poem, recited via a sequence of sentences interspersed with character-specific scenes, as Pater spoke to Arnheid (at her grave) about how special Thorfinn and Einar are.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Slave arc having reached its climax in the previous episode, the Vinland Saga season 2 finale will most likely be concerned with looking toward the series’ future. The lone potential alternative could be a return to Thorfinn’s origins, showing him finally reuniting with his mother and sister after more than a decade of being missing.

In any case, the Vinland Saga season 2 finale will undoubtedly set up what’s next for the series to some degree. While it’s unclear whether or not a season 3 announcement will be made as of this article’s writing, MAPPA Studios will undoubtedly lay the groundwork for such a development in the future.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes