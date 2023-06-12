Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23: Penultimate episode sets up what's next for Thorfinn and Einar while wrapping up Slave arc storylines

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 was released on Monday, June 10, 2023, bringing with it the incredibly exciting and heartwarming conclusion to the Slave arc. With the main focus of the second season wrapped up in its penultimate episode, fans can't wait to see what's in store for Thorfinn and Einar in the looming finale.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 also excels at wrapping up the major themes and messages of the Slave arc. In just 23 minutes, the episode perfectly summarizes what this season and the Slave arc were about in general for viewers who may be unclear on the matter.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 serves as perfect wrap-up of Slave arc, teasing Thorfinn and Einar's next moves in the finale

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23: Opposing means to the same end

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 opens up with Canute asking Thorfinn if he can stop him as Askeladd did a long time ago. One of the soldiers then asks Thorfinn to leave, calling it a shame to have to kill him. Einar comments on how the world functions off of might making right, cursing the Vikings for propagating such a truth.

Thorfinn narrows his eyes as King Sweyn calls Canute foolish, saying he's not yet a king. Sweyn questions why Canute revealed his true feelings to such lowly men, since they surely won't understand each other. Sweyn calls Thorfinn, Einar, and those like them a flock of sheep, and Canute an aloof shepherd who raises, culls, and skins them.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Sweyn question how sheep can understand the work of a shepherd, saying that a shepherd's control is what's best for the sheep. Thorfinn then calls out to Canute, seemingly breaking through Sweyn's control. Sweyn calls Thorfinn dangerous, telling Canute to kill him here and now, as is his job as king.

cococrunchz!!! commissions open 🌱 @pizzalexxii im so happyyyy. I can't wait for next week, im so ready to be wrecked with emotions OMYYYGODFFFF the latest vinland episodeim so happyyyy. I can't wait for next week, im so ready to be wrecked with emotions OMYYYGODFFFF the latest vinland episode 😭 im so happyyyy. I can't wait for next week, im so ready to be wrecked with emotions 😭

Thorfinn then says that if Canute intended to use his authority to force his way, then he will simply run. The soldiers and Einar are seemingly confused by this, as is Canute, who confirms what Thorfinn said. Canute questions if this is truly all he will do, as Thorfinn asks what else there is to do besides kill each other here.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Thorfinn agree that Canute's paradise helps many while oppressing few. He adds that he doesn't know if it's a good or bad thing, and that he doesn't have the right to criticize Canute's ideas. Likewise, his only option is to run, prompting him to tell Einar to get ready to leave while Canute calls him an exceptional warrior.

Canute adds that there are other ways, and asks if Thorfinn let himself get beaten up just to admonish him. Thorfinn responds that he wasted his time, before bidding farewell to Canute while calling him "His Majesty." Canute bursts out laughing as Thorfinn and Einar depart, causing them to halt and turn around.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Canute explain that many wish to bargain with him and ensnare him, but Thorfinn is unbelievable. Canute calls him an absolute fool for not having anything up his sleeve, reaffirming that completely unarmed and thoroughly beaten, Thorfinn's only act was begging Canute not to take Ketil's farm.

Thorfinn questions if it's really that funny, prompting Canute to say he's never participated in such ridiculous peace talks before. Canute then asks Thorfinn if he will run, which he confirms, while Canute comments on how the Vikings are capable of producing a "beautiful man" like Thorfinn.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Canute ask where he will go to escape war, and Thorfinn says he can't tell him. Canute counters that his territory is growing, and his power may eventually reach that place. Thorfinn responds that he will run as far as he can and that as long as he has someplace to run, he won't fight.

BE  @bebadie1

Thank you 🏻 I dont care who disagrees with me, but #VINLAND_SAGA saga has been the best anime for me so far for 2023. Crazy charactor development for #thorfinn since the last.Thank you #vinlandsaga I dont care who disagrees with me, but #VINLAND_SAGA saga has been the best anime for me so far for 2023. Crazy charactor development for #thorfinn since the last. Thank you #vinlandsaga 🙌🏻 https://t.co/wTasU1StuH

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Thorfinn say he will create a peaceful place beyond Canute's reach using different methods. Thorfinn says that this place will be for the people who can't live in the world he'll create, asserting that both he and Canute will find a home there. Canute confirms that Thorfinn means his work will fill the hole that his own cannot.

He questions if Thorfinn is capable of that, to which the latter acknowledges that his power is so much smaller than Canute's and that he can't fill a very large hole. Likewise, if Canute keeps oppressing people, eventually no one will be able to save him. Thorfinn asserts that Canute needs to try harder and make less work for Thorfinn.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Canute chuckle before calling Thorfinn eloquent, asking who he took after. As the sun sets and night falls, Canute comments on how he's never participated in such challenging peace talks before. Meanwhile, Thorgil (who is dressed for battle) is seen commenting on how Canute's forces have seemingly disappeared.

Gopi unkil @GopiUnkil



#vinlandsaga #VINLAND_SAGA Vinland Saga is the breaking bad of anime. EP 23 WAS SOO GOOOD. Vinland Saga is the breaking bad of anime. EP 23 WAS SOO GOOOD. #vinlandsaga #VINLAND_SAGA

He says that their battle hasn't been settled yet, as it's revealed that Canute and his forces did indeed retreat. Wulf tells Canute that Floki was dissatisfied and unable to understand why they withdrew from the farm. Canute asks Wulf if he's dissatisfied as well, but Wulf happily denies this, prompting Canute to say he's canceling their plans to seize other farms as well, in order to not make more work for Thorfinn.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Canute stare up into the sky before looking out at the sea, telling Wulf he thought he was the only one fighting with him until today. He adds that he's now gained new allies. The narrator then elaborates that Canute later ordered the disbandment of the Danish army stationed in England, alleviating the pressure on English finances.

This resulted in Canute's Danish forces dwindling to just 16 ships worth of men. However, the English uprising that was feared never took place, with the English nobility realizing the trust Canute had placed in them by relinquishing military forces. This began to change the relationship between the conqueror and the conquered.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23: Slave arc concludes

Fraxinetum @FraxReturns man next week is gonna be the last episode of vinland saga season 2, didnt expect to enjoy it as much as i actually did man next week is gonna be the last episode of vinland saga season 2, didnt expect to enjoy it as much as i actually did https://t.co/L1G6tclnn4

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 then returns to the present, where Canute says he feels good as he looks out at the sea with a truly happy expression. Meanwhile, back at Ketil's farm, Thorfinn wakes up in his and Einar's barn bedroom to find himself alone. He begins walking somewhere with a cane, eventually reaching Einar at Arnnheid's grave.

Einar remembers his mother and sister's deaths while placing flowers on Arnheid's tombstone, eventually remembering her question about why she has to keep living. Einar becomes frustrated at this, prompting Thorfinn to put a hand on his friend's shoulder. Einar asks if Thorfinn feels okay, which the latter confirms.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Einar tell Thorfinn not to do crazy stuff like that, with Einar then asking Thorfinn if they're going to "the land beyond the sea," Vinland. Thorfinn says that when Arnheid drew her last breath, he was unable to tell her why she had to live in the moment.

He questions what he's supposed to say to someone who's been through what she had and yearns for the peace of death. Thorfinn puts his fist in his hand and says he wants a world where he can tell people to live, one he can proudly describe to someone whose only salvation is death. He calls it a place more appealing than death, adding that that's all he and others ever wanted in the world they live in.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Thorfinn and Einar look to the sky at a flock of birds flying over the ocean, both with determined expressions. Thorfinn then says he won't accept that a place like that does not exist, saying that he will make one himself. He asks Einar to come with him to Vinland, calling him his brother, and saying they'll build a land they can proudly tell Arnheid about.

Einar agrees, with the two shaking hands and saying they'll do it for Arnheid as the camera pans out to the sea. The episode then shows the duo on Leif Ericson's boat, leaving behind Snake, Pater, Olmar, and Sverkel, who see them off from the shore. The episode then jumps back to just before their departure, with Snake asking Thorfinn if he's sure he's okay with this.

Jordan52 @Jord4n52 How amazing is Vinland saga bro every week, one of the best seasons I've seen in anime yet How amazing is Vinland saga bro every week, one of the best seasons I've seen in anime yet

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 sees Thorfinn call it presumptuous to do what he did, with Snake saying he told Ketil and everyone else that Olmar convinced Canute to withdraw. Thorfinn thanks him for this, while Pater promises to protect Arnheid's grave. Olmar shakes Thorfinn's hand, thanking him and saying he wants to be strong and kind like him.

Thorfinn says he heard of Olmar's decision to stop fighting, calling the choice amazing and sharing that it took him 15 years to make that choice. Thorfinn then adds that he's finally figured out what he should do, calling Ketil's farm a wonderful place and hoping it's rebuilt and protected. Thorfinn then thanks Sverkel for always helping them, to which Sverkel says it was just a deal they made and that he shouldn't be thanking him.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 then returns to the present, with Thorfinn and Einar being sent off by the foursome. Olmar says he wishes they would've at least taken a single silver mark with them, revealing a full treasure chest left on the shore. Snake then steps forward, calling out to Thorfinn and Einar and sharing that his name is Roald, Son of Grim.

Bac0n 𓆏 @BonelessBacon Vinland Saga is such a good show, glad I finally got around to catching up Vinland Saga is such a good show, glad I finally got around to catching up

Thorfinn and Einar look at each other and smile before shouting out to Roald and everyone else, thanking them and imploring them to take care of themselves. A shot of Arnheid's grave is seen as the two depart, before shifting focus to a crying Ketil sitting on his porch. Olmar is then seen working on the fields with the woman he once slept with, as a message on the screen says, "Carve it."

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 follows this with shots of Fox, Badger, and another of Snake's soldiers working the fields, their hands blistering. Another message appears, reading, "Carve it into your flesh. Carve it into the land." A shot of Leif Ericson smiling while sailing and looking out at the water appears as another message flashes, reading. "Carve it into the sea."

This is followed by a shot of a seemingly angry Thorgil, who is shown to be walking on an unknown land. This is followed by a message that reads, "Carve it into your spoils. Carve it into your enemies." This is followed by several shots of plows hitting the soil, interspersed with shots repeating the phrase "Carve it."

Binger @DanTheCHAD



#VINLAND_SAGA Just when I thought it couldn't get any better...Vinland surpasses itself once again! The handshake scene was perfect. Canute's laugh and conclusion were perfect! The ending montage on the Farm was perfect! This whole Season was perfect and it's not even over! Just when I thought it couldn't get any better...Vinland surpasses itself once again! The handshake scene was perfect. Canute's laugh and conclusion were perfect! The ending montage on the Farm was perfect! This whole Season was perfect and it's not even over!#VINLAND_SAGA https://t.co/1nADm9hcPx

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 then sees Badger ask Snake when he's going to start working, to which Snake says he was just taking a little break. Snake adds that he will show them what real farmwork is like, as Sverkel chuckles and smiles while watching from the side. This is followed by a message that reads, "Carve what you feel into me."

The episode then sees Pater visiting Arnheid's grave, smiling fondly as he does so. He says that in his life, he's always endured, thinking that pain was the way of the world. He then says he never thought he'd meet men like Thorfinn and Einar, asking Arnheid if she agrees.

He adds that the two are headed toward a world they never even imagined, calling it "someplace that's not here." Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 then ends with a shot of Einar and Thorfinn's boat sailing onward, as a final message appears, reading, "Carve that encounter into me." As the message fades to a black screen, the episode ends.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23: In summation

AryneJames🌙✨🌈 @AryneJames96 #ヴィンランド #VINLAND_SAGA



What a great episode to end this masterpiece arc. Both thorfinn and canute is phenomenal in their own way



What a rollercoaster of emotions this arc were but in the end very satisfying ending too bad meathead think arc are boring lol. What a great episode to end this masterpiece arc. Both thorfinn and canute is phenomenal in their own wayWhat a rollercoaster of emotions this arc were but in the end very satisfying ending too bad meathead think arc are boring lol. #ヴィンランド #VINLAND_SAGAWhat a great episode to end this masterpiece arc. Both thorfinn and canute is phenomenal in their own way 🔥What a rollercoaster of emotions this arc were but in the end very satisfying ending too bad meathead think arc are boring lol. https://t.co/uGKrItipf6

Despite being the penultimate episode of the second season, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 23 undoubtedly serves as the conclusion to the Slave arc. The episode's closing scenes solidify this, providing endings to Olmar, Thorgil, Snake, and Ketil's character arcs.

Likewise, it sets up the beginning of whatever's next for the series, giving fans a taste of what is to come before the season officially ends. With one of the most exciting and rewarding series of the Winter and Spring 2023 seasons set to come to an end, fans are excited for the finale.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes