Viral Hit episode 4: Humiliation and resolve

Viral Hit episode 4 was released on May 1st, 2024. Hobin's ongoing adventures in going viral on the Internet, and learning how to fight, take a short break in episodes 3 and 4.

The slightly rocky start to the date with Bomi takes several hard swerves in Viral Hit episode 4, largely due to Hobin's insecurities and anxieties getting the better of him. But after Snapper talks sense into him, Hobin begins to open up to Bomi about his true feelings.

The episode also includes heavy bullying, more than the last three episodes. Manwha and webtoon fans may know this is what kickstarts Hobin's development into high gear, but anime watchers will need to wait a few more episodes to see the real fruits of Hobin's labor.

Viral Hit episode 4: Hobin's date with Bomi goes awry

Hobin's anxieties explored further

Hobin's anxiety and insecurities about Bomi (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Despite only having four episodes released, Viral Hit dove into the many anxieties and insecurities that the protagonist has. If episode 3 was about Hobin's insecurities about women and money, Viral Hit episode 4 was about his slow descent into being a punching bag for people like Pakgo and the idea that he doesn't deserve nice things.

The first example of this is Hobin lying about being friends with Munseong Kim. As stated in prior episodes, Hobin looked up to Kim but never actually spoke to him. This leads to Hobin making up an excuse about an ingrown toenail to get out of hanging out with them, even thinking that Kim and Bomi are a better couple and he is only a third wheel.

None of this is the case, Kim and Bomi are just friends and Snapper talks Hobin into confessing his feelings for Bomi. Snapper may have selfish motives for doing so, wanting to see Hobin crash and burn when confessing his feelings, but his advice reinvigorates Hobin. Then Pakgo shows up and the titular humiliation begins.

Pakgo's revenge, Hobin's humiliation

Hobin is beaten and humiliated by Pakgo in Viral Hit episode 4 (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Although Pakgo was reduced to a nobody by Viral Hit episode 2, bleeding Newtube subscribers and losing a lot of income and popularity, he returns in Viral Hit episode 4 with a vengeance. The beatdown he gives Hobin, while his goons restrain Bomi, is interspersed with further explorations of Hobin's life going awry.

Hobin's usual strategy of trying to take a hit without pain doesn't work. Pakgo counters with an uppercut and starts beating him while his goons make Bomi watch, while a severely beaten-up Snapper films the whole thing. This continues, with Gaeul watching from a distance, until Bomi slaps Pakgo across the face.

Hobin is forced to strip to his underwear and, to Pakgo's horror, is going to strip naked on camera too. Viral Hit episode 4 reveals that Hobin's life wasn't always miserable, he had friends and a solid social life until Pakgo and others began bullying him. From there, he spiraled into depression, stopped making friends and eye contact, and went through life on autopilot.

Kim to the rescue, Hobin's resolve

Hobin's resolve and Kim's rescue in Viral Hit episode 4 (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Before things could get worse for Hobin or Bomi in Viral Hit episode 4, with Pakgo even saying he wanted the camera turned away to not be filmed hitting a girl, Kim showed up and promptly destroyed Pakgo and his goons. It took absolutely no time or effort to beat down Pakgo and his goons since Pakgo and his thugs are delinquents and Kim is a professional fighter.

Though Hobin is saved, it takes him well over a month to recover and train himself using Samdek's lessons. Meanwhile, Snapper suffers under Pakgo's abuses, including wearing the same mime makeup Hobin was forced to wear in episode 1, and Bomi's concerned phone calls to Hobin go ignored. Hobin returns with a steely resolve, coldly glaring at Pakgo as he does so. Hobin declares Viral Hit's return video is titled How to Fight and Beat a Regular Person and gets set for revenge.

The episode preview leans into this, previewing Hobin's full training montage during the timeskip. Hobin bursting into the classroom with a confident air and swagger is a sure sign that his luck and standing are about to permanently change. He just has to get through Pakgo first.

Final Thoughts

Viral Hit episode 4 may be the last bit of humiliation Hobin goes through at Pakgo's hands throughout the show, but it is still very hard to watch. The episode follows up on the prior three in showing the highs and lows of Hobin's life and how it got that way. Episode 5 needs to show how he got that confident air and the results of his intensive training.

Despite suffering humiliation in Viral Hit episode 4, Hobin has made a lot of progress since going viral. He's gone from having no friends, an unreciprocated crush, and barely enough money to scrape by every month to a viral hit sensation earning more than enough to cover expenses and an expensive tracksuit, dating his crush, and making a friend. All he needs to do now is level up his fighting skills, which it looks like episode 5 will showcase in full.

The ending credits also showcase something interesting, aside from the foreshadowing of Gaeul helping Snapper and Hobin edit their videos. Bomi is sitting down as the sun sets, waiting for the next Viral Hit video with a smile. It's symbolic of Hobin's luck changing throughout the series.

