Was Osama bin Laden actually a Naruto fan? Explained

A few years ago, when the CIA declassified numerous files that were previously in a hard drive in the possession of Osama bin Laden, it came to light that the infamous terrorist might have been a huge Naruto fan.

Kishimoto's Naruto anime series lasted nearly fifteen years before ending in 2017. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the anime, which first aired on October 3, 2002.

Osama bin Laden might have enjoyed watching Naruto

What was discovered in the possession of Osama bin Laden?

Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot

From the over 470,000 files released by the CIA from Osama Bin Laden's hard drive, it seems clear that he enjoyed anime. It would seem unbelievable if it was not true. Truth, however, is often stranger than fiction, and Osama bin Laden was most likely a Naruto fan, although the answer is not readily available.

As surprising as it may be to find Naruto on the desktop of one of the most notorious personalities in the world, it is undoubtedly one of the best anime out there. It is regarded as one of the top three shounen series, alongside Bleach and One Piece, and is well-known and loved throughout the world.

Osama bin Laden also had Naruto Saikyou Ninja Daikesshuu 3 on his computer, as well as other anime-themed games like One Piece: Gear Spirit.

Other video games on his hard drive included Animal Crossing: Wild World, New Super Mario Bros, Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time, Metroid Prime Hunters, Yoshi's Island DS, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, and Army Men II, among others.

Along with his anime and video game stash, bin Laden had a collection of pirated films such as Batman: Gotham Knight, Antz, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, and others. There was also a documentary about him, Where in the World is Osama bin Laden?, as well as some National Geographic documentaries.

Why he might not have been the only one watching Naruto

Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot

It is uncertain whether he was the only one who had access to the computer. It is possible that the anime was watched by the kids who lived in the compound.

In Osama bin Laden's hideout, there were approximately sixteen children living under his close supervision. They were forced to study at home and were not allowed to leave the compound.

As a result, the anime and games could have been there for their enjoyment as well. The presence of Tom and Jerry episodes, as well as nursery rhymes and alphabet songs, appears to imply as much.

Poll : 0 votes