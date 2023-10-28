What anime is "I am atomic" from? Famous Eminence in Shadow anime quote, explained

The Eminence in Shadow anime has hands down blown away anime and manga fans. It is one of the anime that is carried by its characters rather than the actual overarching plot. One of the most memorable parts of the show is the powerful catchphrase 'I Am Atomic,' which really encapsulates Cid Kagenou's relentless pursuit of power.
This catchphrase, a clear symbol of his obsession, danced its way into everyone's heart, turned the show into a viral sensation, inspiring countless memes. The phrase originated from the anime The Eminence in Shadow, which is the adaptation of a light novel with the same name.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime.
The Eminence in Shadow anime: I Am Atomic
The words 'I Am Atomic' were recently popularized, known as both a catchphrase and the supreme skill of Cid Kagenou, the main character in The Eminence in Shadow. This formidable move is a result of Cid's ceaseless pursuit for unmatched power and reflects his transformation into the most formidable being in existence.
Cid's fascination with exceeding the power of nuclear energy took tangible form in the world of fantasy. Using a spell wrapped within a purple, translucent shield, he could obliterate everything within miles. The frightening potential mirrored that of a nuclear explosion but without the aftermath of harmful radiation, a testament to Cid's profound skill in magic.
This ruthless capability was synonymous with his transformation into the fearsome alter ego known as Shadow, an enigmatic vigilante who operated from the shadows. Cid's creativity truly shines with his various takes on the "I Am Atomic" technique.
There is one particularly noteworthy version that he showcases in season 2, which uniquely offers healing for mana imbalances and illnesses – a testament to his adaptability. A cool feature is that his personalized barrier has the capability to act as an antidote against these abnormalities.
Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow
The Eminence in Shadow anime is available for streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. Episode 5 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released on November 1, 2023. In the fourth episode of Eminence in Shadow anime's second season, the members of Shadow Garden sneak into Mitsugoshi Corporation.
Guided by Yukime, Cid finds out about the Major Corporate Alliance and their puppet master, the Sword Devil Gettan. Once he realizes that Mitsugoshi controls exclusive products and has introduced paper money, Cid decides to create counterfeit money.
This plan sets off alarm bells for Alpha and her corporation. At the same time, Delta is on a quest to hunt down goons from the Major Corporate Alliance and comes face-to-face with her own brother, Zabra, who she ironically takes out. Realizing the strength of Mitsugoshi as a competitor, Gettan sends out his clovers in anticipation of an upcoming face-off.
Final Thoughts
Cid Kagenou's relentless pursuit to eclipse the power of nuclear weapons is vividly encapsulated in the phrase, 'I am Atomic.' This phrase is a perfect reflection of his obsession shown throughout the early episodes of The Eminence in Shadow anime.
Cid's transformation into the Shadow persona and his unrivaled technique signify his journey toward supreme power. This catchphrase quickly gained popularity on social media, turning into a meme and sparking the imagination of fans all over the world.
