The Eminence in Shadow: I Am Atomic technique explained

The beloved protagonist of The Eminence in Shadow, Cid Kagenou, has finally achieved his dream of becoming the strongest entity the world has ever seen. Besides being unparalleled by his unique feats, he is also renowned for his multiple personas. However, his most intimidating and feared guise around all corners of different kingdoms, including Midgar, Oriana, and Lindwurn, is of Shadow.

Shadow has an arsenal of feats like superhuman strength, blinding speed, the ability to manipulate elements, and more. However, the only ability that makes him the most powerful man is his I Am Atomic technique, his signature move that has the impact equivalent to that of a nuclear bomb explosion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Cid’s I Am Atomic technique was inspired by a nuclear bomb in The Eminence in Shadow

Cid Kagenou's I Am Atomic stance, as seen in The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

After transforming into Shadow, besides altering his appearance with his slime body suit, Cid also leaves behind his usual disposition and develops a more menacing demeanor. His keen perception always comes in handy when dealing with opponents he doesn't know. The fascinating thing about Shadow is that while in combat, it is him who decides when to wrap things up.

In his previous life on Earth, as Minoru, being obsessed with becoming “the eminence in shadow,” all he ever wanted was to surpass the most powerful weapon of humankind, the nuclear explosion. His dream has finally come true in the fantasy world, but despite gaining a god complex, he has decided to act like a vigilante in the shadows.

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F #陰の実力者



"I AM ATOMIC"



But it's just for show this time



Shadow the GOAT "I AM ATOMIC"But it's just for show this timeShadow the GOAT #陰の実力者 "I AM ATOMIC" But it's just for show this time 😜😎Shadow the GOAT https://t.co/Y2uef15tDy

Over time, he refined all of his abilities and gained his ultimate trump card, “I Am Atomic,” his signature ability which, after unleashing, disintegrates everything in his surroundings to dust, to miles of radius. Initially, Cid desired to become strong enough to survive a nuclear explosion. However, through relentless training and honing his skills, he has become the very force of nature.

Before performing this technique, Cid activates a purple translucent barrier that extends to several miles. After infusing his magical powers into his ebony blade, he lands a powerful strike on his opponent, which releases a destructive explosion similar to an atomic blast.

However, being a genius vigilante, he can protect others with his barrier, ensuring their safety. While performing I Am Atomic on Zenon Griffy for the first time in the anime and light novel series, Rose Midgar, who stayed in close proximity, was unaffected by this attack due to Cid’s barrier, which can also be presumed as the only antidote to this technique.

The devastating effect of Cid’s I Am Atomic creates a massive crater and distorts the space around him. Unlike the actual nuclear explosion, I Am Atomic leaves no radiation behind, as it is inspired by the magic-based attack that Cid created while recalling his greatest rival on earth, the atomic bomb.

Even at a young age, Cid could perform a weak version of I Am Atomic. Even the low-powered attack destroyed an entire terrain and left a massive hole in the center. Over time, Cid created multiple variations of this technique exclusive to certain situations.

Cid created the I Am the All-Range Atomic variation, an esoteric technique inside the Sanctuary’s dimension. The ability was designed to destroy everything within a small range but with devastating power, and thus the name. As the sequel to the series has been green-lit, fans of The Eminence in Shadow will get to see more variations of Cid’s I Am Atomic after he sets foot in the Lawless City.

Poll : 0 votes