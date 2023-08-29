What are the best One Piece manga arcs? Spots where the series shines brightest, explained

One Piece and its length is one of the greatest debates in anime history. Most newcomers feel a sense of dread regarding how long Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus is, but there is a lot to like about the series, especially when it comes to the many arcs that it has and the big character moments that it offers.

Now, it's true that not every One Piece manga arc is a hit, but that is also part of the journey and why arcs such as Enies Lobby, Marineford, or even Wano work so much with the fandom. Oda has masterfully crafted a manga that offers a narrative and an immersive experience.

This is the reason behind the profound adoration for the Strawhats crew and their diverse escapades, each of which holds a distinct place in fans' hearts. In this discussion, we'll explore some of the finest of these adventures and delve into their intricacies.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for the One Piece manga arcs and is a reflection of the author's personal opinions.

Explaining the best One Piece manga arcs and how they work

Luffy and other characters in the Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation).

One of Eiichiro Oda's biggest and most underrated skills when writing the best One Piece manga arcs is the sagas that come before them. When a fan mentions the best or most popular arcs, they often have a couple of sagas that preceded them, building up to that moment.

Perhaps the biggest example of this is Enies Lobby. That arc wouldn't have the reverence and hype that it has even to this day without the setup of Water 7, which showed more of Nico Robin's past, Usopp's feelings of uselessness and his fight with Luffy, the Going Merry crashing, and other elements that raised Enies Lobby to far greater heights.

Arabasta also benefitted from a couple of arcs with Vivi on the crew, allowing the audience to build a connection with her and her desire to save her country. Another great example is how Marineford was such a success because it was built up by the events of Amazon Lily and Impel Down, with Luffy's showdown with the Navy and Ace's death feeling all the more epic and poignant.

The ups and downs of the franchise

Marineford is one of the best One Piece manga arcs (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece is not a perfect series, and issues such as the lack of threat in Fishman Island or the slow pace of Skypiea and Dressrosa kill the excitement for the arcs. However, when Oda has managed to hit the spot, it usually works extremely well, which is part of the series' lasting appeal and why there is still interest in the manga.

Of course, the worldbuilding in the series is top-notch and helps tremendously in the best moments of the story. Alabasta benefitted greatly from the buildup it had through the worldbuilding and the same can be said about the Enies Lobby arc as the threat of the World Government became all the more prevalent. These are a few examples of how Oda has crafted a world that feels alive and with a lot of different variables that can influence the plot.

It could be argued that One Piece post-time skip lost a step or two in terms of the pacing and how it delivers in key moments but the worldbuilding has improved even more. This is shown in arcs such as Dressrosa and Wano, where major revelations about Devil Fruits have affected the plot immensely for years now, thus showing the series' neverending growth and development.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

One Piece is one of those great examples of major payoffs the more someone watches the series, and this is why fans regard the series' high points. While it is true that the manga has had some less than shining moments, the peaks are the stuff of legends in the industry.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.