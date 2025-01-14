What is the Black March in Tower of God? Explained

Tower of God is a sprawling tale of ambition, mystery, and power, revolving around the enigmatic Tower that promises unimaginable rewards. One of the story's most iconic artifacts is the Black March, a weapon of immense significance. But what is the Black March in Tower of God, and why is it so pivotal? This unique blade ties deeply into the lore of the Tower, the 13-Month Series, and Zahard's enigmatic legacy.

In Tower of God, the Black March is one of the 13-Month Series, legendary weapons created by the master craftsman Ashul Edwaru under King Zahard’s commission. Each of these weapons is imbued with unique powers, but the Black March stands out for its sentience and ability to resonate with its chosen wielder.

It often takes the form of a young female spirit with a playful but temperamental demeanor.

The Black March and its role in the Tower of God, explained

Bam and Black March as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The 13-Month Series, including the Black March, serves as a central element in Tower of God. These weapons are not merely tools of combat but also part of a larger mystery. Supposedly, the Series is the key to unlocking the 135th floor of the Tower.

However, this widely accepted purpose hides ulterior motives tied to Zahard's true intentions.

The Black March first appears as a gift to Bam, the protagonist, from Yuri Zahard. As a Princess of Zahard, Yuri's possession of the weapon symbolizes the power and status granted by Zahard himself.

By giving the Black March to Bam, Yuri challenges the traditions of the Tower, setting in motion pivotal events in the story.

The 13-Month series' purposes in Tower of God

Black March as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

King Zahard commissioned the 13-Month Series, ostensibly as weapons for his Princesses. However, they are more than ceremonial symbols of strength. The Princesses of Zahard, forbidden to bear children or marry, act as extensions of Zahard's influence within the Tower.

Their connection to the 13-Month Series deepens the mystery of Zahard's ultimate plan.

The truth behind the Series goes beyond their martial purpose. These weapons hold a fragment of Zahard's power, potentially making them instrumental in either overthrowing or maintaining his reign.

As the series unfolds, their true purpose—far removed from their "key to the 135th floor" facade—hints at a darker truth surrounding Zahard’s control over the Tower.

The Black March’s personality and power

Black March as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Unlike many artifacts in the Tower, the Black March possesses a distinct personality. It takes the form of a fiery female spirit who chooses whether or not to lend its power.

Its volatile temperament makes it difficult for most to wield effectively. Only those who gain the Black March’s favor can unlock its full potential.

This sentience adds complexity to the weapon’s role in the story. Bam's interactions with the Black March reflect his growing understanding of the Tower's deeper mysteries.

The weapon serves not only as a tool for combat but also as a narrative device, reflecting the Tower’s unpredictability and the challenges faced by its climbers.

The fake purpose of the 13-Month series

Bam and Black March as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The widely accepted notion that the 13-Month Series is a key to the 135th floor is a carefully constructed deception. While the Series does contain immense power, Zahard’s true motives for their creation remain shrouded in secrecy. The Princesses’ bond with these weapons ties them to Zahard’s system of control.

This "fake purpose" misdirects those seeking the Tower’s secrets, adding another layer of intrigue. As climbers like Bam encounter the Series, they begin to question the motives behind their creation.

The weapons serve not only as tools of combat but as symbols of Zahard’s far-reaching influence and the costs of defying it.

The truth beneath it all

Black March as seen in the manga (Image via Young Com)

In the Tower of God, the 13-Month Series’ ultimate purpose ties into Zahard’s reign and the larger mystery of the Tower itself. Some speculate that these weapons are a means for Zahard to ensure his immortality or to suppress rebellion.

Others believe their creation reflects his paranoia, serving as a failsafe against those who might challenge him.

For Bam and his allies, the Series represents more than just powerful tools. They are keys to uncovering the Tower’s secrets, dismantling its oppressive structures, and understanding the true nature of Zahard’s rule.

The Black March, with its fiery spirit and unique connection to Bam, plays a pivotal role in this unfolding story.

Conclusion

The Black March in Tower of God is far more than a weapon; it symbolizes the mysteries, power dynamics, and hidden truths that define the Tower. As part of the 13-Month Series in the Tower of God, it ties into Zahard’s complex plans and the struggles of those who seek to climb the Tower.

Its presence in the story not only advances the plot but also deepens the lore, making it an unforgettable element of this captivating tale.

