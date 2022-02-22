What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1041

One Piece Chapter 1041 will likely continue the trend of previous chapters by dropping bombshell after bombshell.

The Onigashima Raid is finally reaching its climax. In the previous chapter, Law and Kid finally got rid of Big Mom by dropping her off the floating island. Zunesha is also making his way into the isolated country, amid the government warships surrounding the area.

Right now, there is a lot of tension built up between Luffy and Kaido. However, it's also a frantic race against time, since Onigashima is prepared to drop into the Flower Capital. One Piece Chapter 1041 will likely wrap up the rest of the loose ends, right before this final battle concludes.

One Piece Chapter 1041 is drawing near, so here are a few predictions

sandman @sandman_AP Viz official translation about Big Mom implying some/one of One Piece as a treasure do exist in Wano is accurate. Japanese fans are hyped at this line. Viz official translation about Big Mom implying some/one of One Piece as a treasure do exist in Wano is accurate. Japanese fans are hyped at this line.😍 https://t.co/Uh6qeTJd9S

After a two-week break, manga readers can finally reward themselves with One Piece Chapter 1041. Big Mom's defeat will have major ramifications for the rest of the Onigashima Raid. Consider this the final stretch to the finish line.

Kaido versus Luffy

may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ @luffysmayie the more fights coming to end the closer i get to luffy vs. kaido weekly AND I AM READYYYYY FOR ITTT or am I? the more fights coming to end the closer i get to luffy vs. kaido weekly AND I AM READYYYYY FOR ITTT or am I? 😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/cijSnunhPo

Now that Big Mom is taken care of, this is the last major battle for the Onigashima Raid. By this point, most of Kaido's forces have been soundly defeated. All that's left for Luffy is to bring down the world's strongest creature.

One Piece fans eagerly await to see how this particular fight concludes. This will not only determine the fate of Wano Country but also the rest of the world.

However, that's not going to be easy since Kaido and Luffy are running on their last fumes. Whether or not Luffy will use Gear Fifth or a Devil Fruit Awakening remains to be seen. One Piece Chapter 1041 may or may not answer that question, but it could still give readers a glimpse of their fight.

Wrapping up other loose threads

Mr UFO 👒🛸 @StrawhatUFO



What’s the true nature of Onigashima? Who is Zunesha and what is Zunesha’s crime? Finally, what does it mean to open the borders of Wano?



In this thread, I'll dive into the biggest Wano mysteries and share three interesting ideas. Let's go.



#onepiecetheory One Piece Theory:What’s the true nature of Onigashima? Who is Zunesha and what is Zunesha’s crime? Finally, what does it mean to open the borders of Wano?In this thread, I'll dive into the biggest Wano mysteries and share three interesting ideas. Let's go. One Piece Theory:What’s the true nature of Onigashima? Who is Zunesha and what is Zunesha’s crime? Finally, what does it mean to open the borders of Wano?In this thread, I'll dive into the biggest Wano mysteries and share three interesting ideas. Let's go.#onepiecetheory https://t.co/Oq45vfXHSr

The Onigashima Raid doesn't have too many stories left. One Piece Chapter 1041 will likely resolve a few more plot threads before the final battle.

Here are the biggest loose ends that need to be addressed eventually:

Orochi's ultimate fate

CP0 agents versus Izou

Whatever happened to Zoro and the Grim Reaper

Zunesha heading over to Wano Country

Yamato and the bomb threat

Denjiro's eventual move

This chapter could also potentially focus on the fallout of Big Mom's defeat. It will likely send major shockwaves across the battlefield. For example, there is no way the CP0 agents wouldn't report this to the World Government. This would also give updates on what other characters are currently up to.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul