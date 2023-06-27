What to Expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 122?

Oshi no Ko chapter 122 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 29, at 12 am JST. Following the engrossing chapter that was published earlier, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter's release. The manga itself will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter saw Ruby Hoshino going back to her home from the time she was Sarina. There, she happened to see her mother Marina happy with her new children. Upon seeing that, Ruby was convinced that she brought misfortune to the people close to her, which is why her mother Marina left her, while Doctor Gorou Amamiya and her mother Ai Hoshino passed away.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 122: Major spoilers to expect

Aqua Hoshino may figure out his sister's past identity

Sarina Tendouji as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Aqua has always known that his sister Ruby is also a reincarnation, he never got to know her past identity. However, with Oshi no Ko's previous chapter, Aqua may have finally gotten a hint about the same.

Aqua happened to hear Ruby crying about her past and how she lost Marina, Ai, and a doctor. While Ruby did not mention the name Gorou Amamiya, the hint must have been enough for Aqua to realize that Ruby was Sarina Tendouji in her past life.

That said, it is tough to say what Aqua Hoshino will do with this information. Considering that he is focused on making the movie, he might wait until later to collect his thoughts and possibly reveal his past identity to Ruby.

The filming may finally begin in Oshi no Ko chapter 122

Kaburagi Masaya as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Considering that Producer Kaburagi Masaya stated that the filming was set to begin two chapters ago, there is a good chance that it may finally begin in Oshi no Ko chapter 122. While Ruby Hoshino is yet to receive her strict acting lessons, the manga might skip over them and start with the filming of the movie.

If that does happen, fans will have to wait until the manga reveals what happened with Ruby. Considering that she was devastated in the previous chapter, it is tough to say if she might have gotten back to normal or not.

Oshi no Ko chapter 122 may finally reveal what Akane Kurokawa has been up to

Akane Kurokawa as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The last time Akane Kurokawa appeared in the manga, she stated that she was going to stop Aqua Hoshino from turning evil. This meant that she was about to try and stop Aqua from possibly killing his father Hikaru Kamiki. However, since then, she has been missing from the manga. If the filming does finally start in Oshi no Ko chapter 122, there is a good chance that she will make her appearance.

With that, fans may finally learn what she was doing all this time and how she plans to stop Aqua from executing his plan. Considering that it was Akane who deduced who was Aqua's father, there is a good chance that she may also come up with a plan to stop Aqua.

