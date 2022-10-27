What to expect from Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2

Sasuke’s quest in the mysterious land of Redaku will soon continue in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2. The head of the Uchiha clan has managed to infiltrate the Tartar prison. The Shinobi is searching for any mention of the Sage of Six Paths’ time in the isolated country. However, his mission will not be as simple as he expected, as the ominous director Zansul will keep a close eye on him.

In the previous chapter, Sasuke met a woman named Lyla, and her mother Kail, who told him about Hagoromo’s visit to the Tartar observatory. The facility is now being used as a prison. Once inside the building, Sasuke met Zansul, who took note of his skills as a fighter. Keep reading to learn more about what could happen in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2.

Sasuke may learn what Zansul is hiding in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2

Why did Hagoromo visited Redaku? (Image via Shueisha)

With just a day inside the Tartar prison, Sasuke figured out that the place is riddled with secrets and death. The director’s pet, Meno, is a creature unlike anything we have seen before in the franchise. The animal looks extremely similar to a dinosaur, with razor-sharp teeth, claws, and a reptile-like body.

Despite the creature being a part of the prison for as long as inmates can remember, none of them know where it came from. The mystery of where Meno comes from and what kind of method Zansul used to tame him may be further explored in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2. These issues could be directly related to the Sage of Six Paths, who had the power to create life.

Did Zansul learn the Creation of All Things Jutsu? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If Zansul came across the writings of Hagoromo, he may have created the dinosaur as his personal weapon. If this is true, the best chance Sasuke will have for finding Naruto’s cure is to interrogate Zansul.

Sadly, the man may have more than one being like Meno to act as his guard. The Uchiha will have to first learn what kind of weaknesses the creature has before engaging in combat. Sasuke would not fight an opponent without first knowing what they can do.

Will Sasuke learn more about Zansul in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2? (Image via Shueisha)

Nonetheless, there is a chance that Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2 will not focus on any of the topics previously mentioned. Fans know next to nothing about the land of Redaku. The history of the country, as well as why it became isolated from the world, may be further explored once the next chapter is released.

These answers could prove to be vital for Sasuke’s investigation, as they would give him a better idea of what he is looking for. There is a high likelihood that chapter 2 of this new spinoff manga will not contain any action scenes, simply giving readers a better idea of what awaits Sasuke in the future.

Where are Kakashi and Sakura?

Where can Kakashi be? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When the spinoff manga about Sasuke was announced, fans became overjoyed with the idea of seeing the Uchiha interacting with his wife and former teacher. The Boruto series rarely ever allows Sasuke to interact with anyone other than Naruto, Boruto, and Sarada. Sadly, the first chapter of the new series did not feature Sakura or Kakashi.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2 might feature an appearance from the white-haired Shinobi we all know and love. It was confirmed during the last chapter that Kakashi traveled to Redaku as well to search for a cure. If the copycat ninja hears about the observatory, he will want to join his student inside the facility.

It seems like Sakura will not be relevant to the plot, at least for another chapter or two. She was not mentioned at all outside of Sasuke’s memory of her and Sarada. Still, there is a chance that she will head to Redaku soon if she hears that her husband is in danger.

Final thoughts

When will Sakura appear? (Image via Shueisha)

The new Naruto spinoff series began by giving fans a thrilling and enjoyable chapter. Fans are eagerly awaiting the story to continue in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2, coming out on November 5. While we do not have an idea of what could come next, we can infer what may occur thanks to the overall plot of the series.

Sakura and Kakashi still need to make an appearance, which is why it is likely one of them will be featured in the next episode. We will have to wait until the chapter is officially released to enjoy the surprises the manga has in store for us.

