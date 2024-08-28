What is Grey's power in Black Clover? Explained

One of the most enigmatic characters in the entirety of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga and anime series is Grey of the central Black Bull squad. To put into perspective just how mysterious a character Grey has been, it took the series a significant amount of time before actually revealing Grey’s true identity and appearance to readers.

Likewise, this mystery which has surrounded her character throughout most of the series has led to some significant confusion in the fandom regarding her origins, personality, and more. While there aren’t answers to every question surrounding Grey, one which can be definitively and easily answered is “what is Grey’s power in Black Clover.”

Grey’s powers are some of the most broken in Black Clover

In Black Clover, Grey’s primary powers are that of Transmutation Magic and Transformation Magic, which allow her to manipulate substances, objects, and people. Grey is likewise ranked as an Arcane Stage mage, as her abilities greatly surpass all prior accounts of Transmutation and Transformation Magic alike. In addition, Grey can also use Reinforcement Magic to increase her physical abilities.

However, her two main types of magic are Transmutation and Transformation, using these to provide key support to her more combat-oriented allies during large-scale battles. While Grey is able to fight herself, she truly shines in a support role considering her powers and their exact abilities.

Grey’s Transmutation Magic, explained

In terms of answering “what is Grey’s power in Black Clover,” her Transmutation Magic is the most significant, relevant, and impactful ability she possesses. Grey can use this magic to disassemble substances and reassemble them into other substances, transmuting both physical objects and magical ones. Essentially, her Transmutation Magic is an interpretation of alchemy, which itself also uses the transmutate verb to describe its processes.

Grey is ranked as an Arcane Stage mage due to her ability to permanently change non-magical substances with her Transmutation Magic. Some of the changes Grey has been able to make in the series via this magic include changing stone into sand, or rock into human tissues. It’s also emphasized that, while the latter process may seem similar to Healing Magic, it’s a different process entirely since Grey reassembles the tissue rather than boosts natural regeneration.

With this in mind, it’s clear why Grey’s Transmutation Magic is one of the most powerful in Black Clover. She’s essentially able to provide instantaneous healing to herself and her allies by making use of her transmutative abilities, and do so without draining the patient’s stamina and energy. When further considering the fact that her Transmutation Magic permanently changes something, it’s clear why Grey is considered an Arcane Stage mage.

Grey's Transformation Magic, explained

While still remarkable, Grey’s Transformation Magic is undoubtedly the less impressive of her two main powers in the series. It’s also a much more common type of magic in the series, also being used by Julius Novachrono, Rill Boismortier, and Rhya. Essentially, Transformation Magic simply allows the user to transform themselves into another person. In this transformation, they can match anyone of any age, body type, and gender of their choosing, as well as clothing.

Some Transformation Magic users can even transform into an object, and even rarer still is the ability to transform objects other than themselves. Grey is exceptional in that she’s able to do both of these, emphasizing that even her more basic magic abilities are on a completely different level.

In summation

The best answer to the question of “what is Grey’s power” is the ability to transform and transmutate herself, objects, and others via Transmutation and Transformation Magic. Grey’s skill in both areas is also exceptional, to the point where she is ranked as an Arcane Stage mage on the back of these two abilities alone. In addition, Grey is also able to use basic Reinforcement Magic, as can most other characters in the series.

