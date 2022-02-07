What would happen if Saitama from One Punch Man was in Dragon Ball's Tournament of Power?

Saitama from One Punch Man is arguably one of the strongest characters in the series and is often compared to characters from other shonen anime shows. One of the most popular debates on the internet that has caused some heated arguments is the comparison of Saitama and Goku from Dragon Ball.

Another set of discussions that have taken place on multiple forums such as Reddit and Quora is how the Caped Baldy would fare against the rest of the participants from the Tournament of Power.

One Punch Man and Dragon Ball fans share a history of heated debates that don’t seem to end anytime soon.

How would Saitama perform in the Tournament of Power?

It is challenging to judge a character’s performance when his true powers haven’t been revealed in the series. He has taken down some of the strongest villains like Boros and Elder Centipede. However, that doesn’t serve as an accurate metric to judge his overall strength and the ability to fight.

Therefore, if his performance in the Tournament of Power is to be discussed, it can be done based on his current power levels. Saitama’s duration of survival in the Tournament of Power purely depends on the universe he’s representing.

The only way Saitama would last for a while is to represent some of the weaker universes, such as universe nine, which seems to have the lowest mortal level. He might even end up being one of the strongest fighters in that universe, but after a point, there’s no way he can survive, given the power levels of the fighters that have been showcased in the tournament.

Saitama is not nearly as close to the level of either Goku or Vegeta, and these are powerful characters in the series. Even if he managed to defeat Goku, which isn’t possible barely, there is no way he stands a chance against the likes of Jiren.

Members of Universe 7 would outclass the Caped Baldy. However, he would put up a good fight because of his speedy reflexes and superhuman strength. However, this discussion's accuracy would improve only when One Punch Man reveals his true power.

Until then, it isn't easy to assess his performance in the Tournament of Power since his true powers remain to be a mystery. However, the above discussion reveals the outcome given his current strength levels.

