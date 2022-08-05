What would happen if Sasuke and Naruto were not nerfed in Boruto

Naruto and Sasuke are two of the most important characters in the Boruto series who were nerfed quite badly. In the Hokage’s case, he lost Kurama after using Baryon Mode and Sasuke lost his Rinnegan when Momoshiki took over Boruto’s body. Kurama gave him a huge chakra reserve which allowed Naruto to perform some of the most advanced techniques and Rinnegan is arguably one of the best eyes.

Fans have been wondering how things would change if the two weren’t nerfed in the series. Would it affect the plot and if so, how? Let’s take a look at how the plot could be affected if two of the strongest shinobis didn’t lose a major source of their power.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Boruto: What if Naruto and Sasuke were able to retain their initial power levels?

Before we dive into the topic, it is important to understand why two of the strongest shinobis in Konohagakure were nerfed in the first place. It’s clear that the threat is imminent, and the villains are way stronger than what we have seen in the Naruto series.

However, the nerf was important for the plot because of one theme that has been repeated constantly in the series. The newer generation will always be better than the previous generation. Therefore, in order to focus on the newer generation and give those shinobis a spotlight, Naruto and Sasuke were nerfed in the Boruto series.

Given the direction in which the plot is heading, both Boruto and Kawaki will be receiving a lot of screen time. In the current story arc, we know that Code and Aida seem to be the biggest threats. The former even had his limiters removed by Amado and had an argument with Ada.

Code will now be launching a full-fledged assault on Konohagakure. If Naruto and Sasuke retained their original powers, things would be a little different. They might not have been able to stop him but with the help of other shinobis, they could defeat him and safeguard their village.

If this happened, Sasuke and Naruto would be the main focus and therefore, the series would have given them the spotlight. We also know that the Boruto series is inching closer toward the post-time skip arc that will conclude the series.

As shown in the first episode of the series, Kawaki and Boruto will be the main focus as they go up against each other. At this point, the entire village has been destroyed. This means that both these characters are ridiculously strong and probably the strongest in the series.

Malek🎭 @malek_079 Naruto and Sasuke deserved the nerf in Boruto Naruto and Sasuke deserved the nerf in Boruto

As the series progresses, the newer generation must get stronger and, at one point, surpass the previous generation. If Naruto and Sasuke were not nerfed, the series would certainly extend the story by adding a few more story arcs that would nerf these two characters eventually.

Considering how the fanbase is complaining about the number of filler episodes, dragging out the storyline would only annoy the fanbase. If they weren’t nerfed, the manga’s pacing would take a serious hit since it’s crucial to highlight the improvement made by the current generation shinobis.

