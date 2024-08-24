What happens to Tamaki Amajiki at the end of My Hero Academia? Explained

My Hero Academia ended with chapter 430, and there have been a lot of questions surrounding the future of several characters, including Tamaki Amajiki. He was one of the three third-year students of UA, along with Mirio Togata and Nejire Hado. They are known as the Big 3 because of their potential as heroes, which is why many fans wondered what happened to him at the end of the story.

The truth is that the conclusion of Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki's journeys in My Hero Academia was mostly a footnote in chapter 430, but author Kohei Horikoshi did remember them. Mirio Togata became the Number One Pro Hero, as Sir Nighteye had predicted in his final moments, but Tamaki Amajiki's case is perhaps even more fitting for his character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Did Tamaki become a Pro Hero in My Hero Academia?

Tamaki Amajiki becomes a Pro Hero at the end of the story and works as Fat Gum's sidekick. He had done some work in UA for that hero, and they were a team during the events of the Overhaul arc, with both sharing time in that storyline with Eijiro Kirishima.

This also happened right after he graduated from UA, showing his level of talent as a natural hero. It makes sense when considering he, along with Mirio Togata and Nejire Hado, was considered one of the Big 3 of the academy because of their quality and potential as heroes. This quality is why many people were not surprised he made it in that profession.

Furthermore, it is a logical path for his character arc since Tamaki Amajiki struggled with confidence issues during most of his time in the series. This aspect is further emphasized through his friendship with Mirio since the latter has always been very optimistic and extroverted, which makes the former feel even more insecure.

Did Tamaki fight against AFO?

Tamaki didn't fight against All For One but was part of the assault team against Tomura Shigaraki at the start of the final war arc in My Hero Academia, alongside Mirko, Katsuki Bakugo, Best Jeanist, Edgeshot, and Nejire. They were supposed to hold the villain for Deku to arrive, although Shigaraki proved too much for them and began to overpower them in the process.

Even some of Tamaki's deadliest attacks, such as his Octopus Merge venom to debilitate the villain, didn't make any major difference in the battle. Eventually, Mirio Togata also arrived to help and make time for the others, going as far as taunting Shigaraki for not having friends, although he was also defeated by Tomura in the process.

Tamaki was defeated along with the rest of the heroes and was shocked when Shigaraki apparently took over Katsuki Bakugo's life, although he would eventually return in the My Hero Academia manga. Perhaps the highlight of the battle was how Tamaki Amajiki pulled off his Plasma Cannon, hurting Tomura to the point that All For One took over for a moment, claiming that attack could have killed All Might in his friend. But it wasn't enough, and the young hero was taken out.

Final thoughts

Tamaki became a Pro Hero at the end of My Hero Academia and overcame his fears and insecurities. This development was emphasized when he shot Tomura Shigaraki with his Plasma Cannon, taking one for the team at the moment.

