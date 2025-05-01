What are the Itarim in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling is a story with powerful entities, secrets, and epic clashes. Some of these powerful entities include the Itarim. Fans are curious to know about the mysterious beings introduced in the story — what are the Itarim in Solo Leveling? Their existence is closely related to the world itself. They are no ordinary enemies or side characters. They alter everything concerning the balance of the story.

Ad

The Itarim, or the Outer Gods, are ancient gods tasked with bringing existence into being. They are brought in as the primary villains in Solo Leveling: Ragnarök. Their power is beyond understanding to mortals. They do not follow the laws of life and death. The Itarim are an unrelenting force that even the most powerful hunters should be afraid of.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Solo Leveling Manhwa.

Ad

Trending

The Itarim's role in Solo Leveling and the Ragnarök sequel

The Itarim as seen in Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Kakao Page)

The Itarim play a heavy and dangerous role in Solo Leveling and its sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarök. They are ancient entities, older than the worlds they created. They molded thousands of realms for centuries, but boredom became more powerful with each passing era.

Ad

Creation itself was no longer enough. They entertained themselves by having their creations battle one another indefinitely. It was emptiness giving rise to cruelty, and it changed everything in the universe they once shaped.

Their true involvement begins with the Monarchs' death. One of the Itarim was killed by his own forces, and none of the other Itarim cared. They saw the situation instead as a challenge. They decided to conquer the world he left behind because it was rich with lucrative mana deposits.

Ad

Monarchs as seen in manhwa (Image via Kakao Page)

For this, they dispatched the Apostles, their dedicated though ruthless slaves. These Apostles were commissioned to pursue the source of the mana, causing a great war to erupt.

Ad

The Rulers soon realized that there was an invasion. They joined together against the Apostles, but the war was brutal. Each Apostle who had died was succeeded by another one. Unlike in the past, the Rulers could not get stronger. Their powers had been rendered useless as a result of the destruction of the Absolute Being.

They fought fiercely, but a victory for them seemed impossible. That was until Sung Jinwoo intervened. Employing his ability to summon shadow soldiers, he provided the Rulers with an opportunity to fight back.

Ad

Sung Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A bloody war ensued, but a few Apostes still found their way into the human world. This sent the Rulers into a panic. They argued about whether they should fight humanity themselves, but they did not want to divide their army.

Ad

Defending humanity would mean they could be defeated. In this desperate situation, Jinwoo made a fateful decision. He broke the seal on his son, Suho, so that he could fight. He also returned Beru, a loyal friend, to guard Suho and lead him.

The Itarim's powers and abilities, explained

The Itarim as seen in manhwa (Image via Kakao Page)

The Itarim have abilities that put them way beyond any other creature in Solo Leveling. They are world creators, constructing entire universes with mere will. Their power to create is not bound by size or laws. They can effortlessly create intricate worlds teeming with life, magic, and whole civilizations.

Ad

The other prime talent they possess is the awareness of dimensions. The Itarim can see through various worlds and realities. No world is hidden from them, not even those forsaken by other gods.

Theirs is the sight that breaks through barriers that mortals would be incapable of overcoming. It guides them to find possibilities, weaknesses, and even potential threats across endless realities.

Final thoughts

The Itarim are elder ancient who created worlds and presently threaten to do so in Solo Leveling. Their presence is not random or simple. They are powers of both creation and destruction. They grew bored of peace, creating infinite wars in their creations.

Ad

Their desire for mana resulted in chaos upon the Monarchs' downfall. They possess powers, such as world creation and sensitivity to dimensions, that make them almost invulnerable. They are not something that enemies can easily fight. The Itarim forever altered the path of Solo Leveling with their presence.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More