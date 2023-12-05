What makes Banana Fish anime unforgettable? The gripping plot explored

Banana Fish is a manga series by Akimi Yoshida that was adapted into an anime series in 2018. The narrative centers on Ash Lynx, a young gang leader in New York City, as he looks into the mystery surrounding an illegal drug known as "Banana Fish" that drives users insane.

Along the way, he meets Eiji Okumura, a Japanese photographer’s assistant, who becomes his closest friend and confidant. The anime, which takes place in the 1980s, has a realistic and exciting plot that touches on several themes, including trauma, crime, violence, friendship, and love.

Banana Fish anime was produced by MAPPA, a Japanese animation studio founded in 2011 by Masao Maruyama, a former producer of Madhouse. MAPPA is well-known for its varied and excellent animation, including works like Dororo, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Yuri!!! on Ice.

The anime aired from July 6, 2018, to December 21 of the same year on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block which is devoted to presenting unique and innovative anime.

The secrets of Banana Fish: A look at its amazing plot and characters

The engrossing storyline of Banana Fish, with its surprising turns and twists, is what makes the anime so memorable. The plot is faithful to the manga, which ran from 1985 to 1994 and is regarded as a classic in the shōjo genre.

Banana Fish, in contrast to most shōjo manga, is a gritty and dark tale that addresses important issues like child abuse, drug trafficking, corruption, and war, rather than focusing on romantic fantasy.

The story's depth and complexity are further enhanced by the inclusion of American literature and film, particularly The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola and J.D. Salinger.

The intriguing characters in Banana Fish, each with their distinct personalities and histories, are another aspect that contributes to the anime's unforgettable quality.

Ash Lynx, the protagonist, is a brilliant and captivating leader who suffered from trauma and vulnerability in his past. He is a multifaceted anti-hero who battles emotions and identity issues while being a devoted friend who will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and keep his friends safe.

One of the anime's highlights is his friendship with Eiji Okumura, a good-hearted and naive young man who is infatuated with Ash and his world. Their relationship goes beyond friendship and romance because it is built on mutual trust and respect.

The anime also has a memorable and varied group of supporting characters, including Yut-Lung Lee, Ash's crafty and vicious rival, Shorter Wong, a devoted and upbeat friend of Ash and Eiji, and Max Lobo, a former soldier and journalist who turns into Ash's ally.

Banana Fish has an enthralling story and intriguing cast of characters, but it also has a memorable soundtrack and animation. Shinichi Osawa's soundtrack spans a range of genres and emotions, from cheerful and energizing to depressing and sentimental. Particularly catchy and memorable are the opening and closing themes—"found & lost" by Survive Said The Prophet and "Prayer X" by King Gnu.

Additionally, The MAPPA-produced animation captures the mood and action of the narrative with a smooth, detailed style. The character designs incorporate some contemporary elements while remaining true to the manga and reflect the story’s emotions in a vivid and expressive color scheme.

With its compelling story and cast of compelling characters, as well as its moving and realistic depiction of the darker side of human nature, Banana Fish is an anime that makes a lasting impression on its audience. It is a masterpiece that deserves to be watched and appreciated by anime fans and newcomers alike.

