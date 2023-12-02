What makes School Days anime so controversial? Unexpected ending, explored

Since its debut in 2007, the School Days anime has been a highly charged topic of conversation. Even after much deliberation about the message it sends and what it represents, no general consensus was reached, with certain fans calling the anime realistic and revolutionary, while others termed it sadistic and vulgar.

There's a reasonable justification behind both these perspectives, making the School Days anime extremely controversial.

This anime adaptation of the visual novel follows the life of Makoto Itou, a typical harem protagonist. School Days initially begins as a typical rom-com anime, but its dark ending changes the face of the series in an unpredictable way. Unique to the harem genre, this anime explores important social issues like infidelity, s*xual assault, and emotional abuse.

Disclaimer: This article will discuss canon-typical violence and disturbing content. Readers' discretion is advised.

How the School Days anime ended and what it implies

Makoto Itou (Image via TNK Studio)

School Days follows the life of Makoto Itou, a high school student whose life becomes complicated when Sekai Saonji (the girl who sits beside him in class) sets him up on a date with Kotonoha Katsura. From there on, his life takes an unexpected turn as he develops intimate relationships with various girls in his school.

Unable to understand his own desires, Makoto is too ignorant and immature to realize the impact his decisions have on other people. He gets involved with several girls in a similar time frame, never considering their feelings. He expresses his inherent selfishness when he cheats on Kotonoha with Sekai, crushing her emotionally.

To the horror of viewers, the series ends in a double murder, with Sekai beheading Makoto and Kotonoha killing her in retaliation. The contrast between its romantic beginning and dark ending has left anime enthusiasts in awe.

It enables viewers to embark on an emotional and thought-provoking journey, at the end of which one learns about the cost of ignorance, toxic relationships, and emotional instability.

Why the School Days anime has a controversial reputation

The anime’s unconventional storytelling and its audacity to challenge conventional societal norms at every stage has inspired several opinions and debates among fans.

Some consider the anime to be unnecessarily cruel and problematic because of characters like Makoto and Sekai, while others believe the portrayal of such characters to be a representation of reality. There's merit in both perspectives and that's what makes this anime so controversial.

Fans watching the School Days anime for the typical flavor of a harem anime were quite surprised and distressed with the two horrific and unexpected deaths towards the end. This changes the direction of the anime towards a darker truth.

However, it can be argued that viewers of the anime may not have received sufficient trigger warnings and were not sufficiently prepared to deal with the tragic ending.

Concluding thoughts

A still from the anime (Image via TNK Studio)

However controversial it may be, the School Days anime provides a valuable message to viewers about empathy and the importance of being a responsible individual.

The anime demonstrates how painful it can be when people are inconsiderate toward each other and does wonders in highlighting the flaws in every character, making them seem realistic.

While not being for the faint of the heart, the School Days anime encourages people to deliberate on and confront important social issues of today's time. It gives one a sense of why one must think about the consequences of their actions and how being sympathetic towards others is not necessarily a sign of weakness but of strength.

