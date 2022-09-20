What's next for Dragon Ball after Dragon Ball Super? Explained

Ardent fans of the series have been waiting for updates regarding Dragon Ball Super (DBS) and its future. Fans are aware that DBS ended way back in 2018, and at that time, Toei Animation didn't guarantee the extension of the anime series.

Since then, fans have been looking for information and want to understand what the future holds for the Dragon Ball fanbase. This article will attempt to speculate the direction in which the series will progress by looking at the past trends that this series followed.

What can Dragon Ball's future entail?

While the DBS anime seemed to have ended way back in 2018, the anime will likely make a comeback sometime next year. One of the main reasons for this speculation is that the manga has not been concluded yet. Apart from that, the Granolah arc is one of DBS's most anticipated story arcs, and Toei Animation will most likely animate this series. Moreover, the manga has also gone into a hiatus until the next arc.

Given the manga's content, fans would love it if Toei animated the rest. In addition to that, a reliable leaker on Twitter (@DBSChronicles) was confident that DBS would be returning sometime in 2023. The leaker also shared another interesting piece of information that shows the direction in which Dragon Ball is heading. Now that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally been released, fans can expect a movie once every two or three years.

That's all for now. I can confirm:1. Weekly Dragon Ball episodes set after the "Universe Survival Arc" are in production. Anime will be back in 2023.2. NEW DB Movie after SH is currently in pre-production. Toei is planning to release movies once in 2-3 years.That's all for now. https://t.co/KJzol2P3Jw

Toei Animation will likely continue making films even after DBS anime is concluded. However, it is essential to note that this information has not been provided by official sources and is, therefore, speculative. There was a gap of over seven years between the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z and the beginning of DBS. This means fans can't expect a new series from this franchise until at least 2025. If the source's information is correct, this window could yield an extension if the series decided to animate the rest of DBS sometime next year.

The movie performed quite well globally, which could be considered an indication of the series focusing its efforts on this format. Akira Toriyama might not be as involved as in Dragon Ball Z, but he will most likely continue writing or overlooking the entire production process. There is no doubt that Super Dragon Ball Heroes will continue for a while, with the latest episode scheduled to release on September 25, 2022. This will continue for a while since it has developed a small but dedicated fanbase.

Fans are advised to patiently wait for more updates concerning DBS, which will confirm the speculations presented by this article. Keep up with the latest updates on this series as 2022 progresses.

