What is the S-Rank in Naruto? Explained

In the wide and diverse world of the popular anime series Naruto, a shinobi's rank plays a vital role in determining their skills and capabilities. At the very top of the rank hierarchy is the legendary S-Rank, which is considered to be the highest attainable rank by a ninja.

Oftentimes, this legendary rank is given to missions as well. Although they hold a high reward, the S-Rank missions are the riskiest and most dangerous of them all. Only a group of highly talented ninjas or powerful Jōnin can take on these missions.

Exploring the significance of S-Rank in Naruto

In Naruto, the S-Rank has been established as the highest possible designation that a shinobi can achieve in his lifetime. Attaining this rank would require either an extraordinary amount of talent or extreme dedication and several years of vigorous training. Over the course of the entire series, there have been several outstanding ninjas who have earned this rank.

One of the titular characters of the series who attained the S-Rank was Kakashi Hatake, whom the audience was introduced to right at the beginning. Also known as the Copy Ninja, Kakashi achieved the legendary rank at a young age. He became one of the most powerful characters of the series due to his mastery of the Sharingan, which is a unique ability of the Uchiha clan.

Itachi Uchiha in Naruto(image via Studio Pierrot)

Another example of an S-Rank ninja is the infamous Itachi Uchiha. Also dubbed as the Clan Killer, Itachi was teased as one of the series' darkest villains right from the very beginning. He possessed unmatched combat skills and his high intellect allowed him to overcome any opponent in a fight. Other than his mastery of genjutsu and ninjutsu, Itachi also mastered the Sharingan when he was only eight years old.

However, attaining the S-Rank is no easy feat. A shinobi must carry out several dangerous and high-stakes missions, assassinations, and other perilous tasks that are of great significance to earn the same. They should also possess excellent combat skills and mastery of Taijutsu, Ninjutsu, and other abilities, often honed through years of vigorous training and dedication.

Only then can a ninja, especially one who has shown unfaltering loyalty and devotion to their village, be entrusted with the S-Rank missions.

A list of S-Rank ninjas in Naruto

S-Rank ninjas in Naruto are definitely a specialty. These ninjas are considered to be the pinnacle of everything a shinobi can hope to achieve in their lifetime. There have been several ninjas in the series who have made it to the top of the rank hierarchy such as Jiraiya, Sasuke, Naruto, and Itachi to name a few.

Here is a list of all the S-Rank ninjas in the series:

Madara Uchiha Hashirama Senju Orochimaru Kakashi Hatake Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki Itachi Uchiha Sasuke Uchiha Naruto Uzumaki Tobirama Senju Minato Namikaze Jiraiya Kabuto Yakushi Tsunade Senju Obito Uchiha Nagato(Pain) Kisame Hoshigaki Kaguya Ōtsutsuki Gaara Killer Bee Hiruzen Sarutobi

These are just a few of the S-Rank ninjas that have appeared in the series over the years. Among them, the Hokage is the highest-ranking ninja in their village and is considered to be the strongest person in the said village.

Conclusion

In Naruto, the S-Rank ninjas have showcased the highest possible levels of strength, skill, and mastery over complex forms of jutsu. Throughout the entirety of the series, there have been several outstanding shinobi who pushed the boundaries of human potential and achieved the legendary ranking.

Irrespective of whether they appeared as a beacon of hope to the rest of the characters, or terrifying adversaries, the S-Rank ninjas seen so far have left a significant mark on both the series and its viewers.

