When does Demon Slayer take place? Time period, Era, and more explained

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the best shonen anime series, and there are a ton of elements that fans seem to have enjoyed. One of the primary reasons for this series’ success is the stunning visuals the studio managed to create. One thing that fans noticed is that many visual elements on the screen were Japanese or were loosely related to Japanese culture.

The clothes worn by the characters (Yukatas and Kimonos) are Japanese. Most members of the Demon Slayer Corps use Katana, a Japanese sword, and some places shown in the series are situated in Japan. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the series is slightly accurate with respect to certain Japanese elements showcased in the Demon Slayer series.

Let’s look at the timeline in which this story is set and understand more about that era from a historical standpoint.

Demon Slayer: Taking a look at the era in which the story is set in

There are three important eras in Demon Slayer, and this article will explore each in chronological order.

Heian Period

This period marks the time when the antagonist of Demon Slayer, Muzan, was a human and was undergoing treatment for a disease that seemed incurable. Muzan ended up killing his doctor since he didn’t see any results. Soon, he became a demon and started consuming humans. He couldn’t risk exposing himself to sunlight since it would kill him. This was the side effect of an incomplete treatment he got from that doctor.

Muzan’s origins were set between 794 to 1185. This era began with the 50th emperor relocating Japan’s capital to Heian-Kyo, modern-day Kyoto. During this period, Chinese influence started to reduce, and the country’s culture started to mature and develop. Apart from Katakana, another Japanese script originated during this time period.

Sengoku Period

This was the period in which Yoriichi and Michikatsu Tsukiguni were explored in the series. Yoriichi is the greatest swordsman in Demon Slayer. He was also responsible for creating breathing techniques that allowed future members of the Demon Slayer Corps to keep up with some of the most brutal demons in the series.

Yoriichi could take on Muzan by himself and nearly succeeded in killing him as well. His brother, Michikatsu, was tempted by Muzan and turned into a demon.

This period began with the initiation of the Onin War, which took place in 1467. It was in this period when Japan ended its Tributary state of China status. Japanese historians named this period after the Warring States Period in China.

The three warlords, Tokugawa Ieyasu, Oda Nobunaga, and Toyotomi Hideyoshi, slowly unified Japan and are considered the Three Great Unifiers of Japan.

Taisho Period

The majority of the scenes in Demon Slayer are set in the Taisho Period (1912-1926), and it was in this timeline that Muzan was finally defeated. Characters like Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu were born in this period.

All the Upper and Lower Moon demons were also defeated in this timeline. Multiple generations of demon hunters’ efforts reached fruition during this time.

The Taisho period was a significant period in Japan that coincided with Emperor Taisho’s reign. Japan became more liberal during this period, and the political power shifted to democratic parties.

These are the three main eras or periods featured in the series. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

