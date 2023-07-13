When did Jujutsu Kaisen come out? Anime and Manga release details explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 having recently been released, the anime is finally back. While long-term fans might know when the series was first released, new fans may not know that. Thus, here we will take a look at when Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime first came out.

Gege Akutami's series follows the story of Itadori Yuji, a boy who consumed the talisman of a strong curse Ryomen Sukuna. Upon learning about the same, the higher-ups of Jujutsu High decided to give him a death sentence. That's when the strongest sorcerer Satoru Gojo came to his help.

Everything to know about Jujutsu Kaisen

When did Jujutsu Kaisen manga first get published?

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen was first released on March 5, 2018, in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Since then, the manga has released its compiled tankobon volumes from time to time, releasing a total of 23 volumes by July 4, 2023.

In addition to publishing the manga in the magazine, Shueisha also simul-publishes the series on their manga app, MANGA Plus in English. VIZ Media also does the same with its official app and website. As for the English manga volumes, nineteen volumes have been released till now. The first volume was published on December 3, 2019, while the latest volume was published on March 21, 2023.

With great success, the manga series has sold over 80 million copies worldwide.

When did Jujutsu Kaisen anime first get released?

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Following the manga's success, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen in November 2019, over one and half years after the manga first got published. A year after, the first season of the anime got released, with its first episode getting an early premiere.

Following that, the anime premiered on October 3, 2020. The anime was produced by MAPPA and released 24 episodes as part of the first season. The first season adapted the Fearsome Womb arc, Vs Mahito arc, Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, and Death Painting arc.

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

After witnessing the success of the first season, MAPPA announced a movie for the anime adaptation of the series's prequel manga Jujutsu Kaisen 0, adapting the Cursed Child arc.

The film got released on December 24, 2021, and was a huge success, becoming the second highest-grossing 2021 film in Japan. Moreover, it also generated $196.2 million in revenues worldwide.

Yuta as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Following the film's success, it was almost certain that the anime would receive a second season. However, the announcement for the same was only made on February 12, 2022. With a few changes in staff members, the anime returned as the second season premiered on July 6, 2023. Fortunately for fans, the ongoing anime will be adapting two arcs as continuous cours.

The first cour is currently adapting the manga's Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc. Meanwhile, the second cour is set to adapt the long-awaited Shibuya Incident arc. With that, it is certain that the series's second season is set to premiere all the way from July to December 2023.

