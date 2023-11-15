When does the latest One Piece episode come out? Explained

The latest One Piece episode is set to be released in Japan this coming Sunday, November 19, 2023, giving fans plenty to look forward to with an anime-original episode. While it’s unclear exactly what will be revealed in this brand-new story from the series’ Wano arc, the preview suggests that it will focus on events from before the Onigashima Raid rather than after.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the latest One Piece episode, and are likewise constantly checking for release date and time updates for their local regions. Thankfully, there is confirmed release information for One Piece episode 1084 for all major global regions, including the exact timing and where the episode can be streamed.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the latest One Piece episode.

The exact release date of the latest One Piece episode

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1084 is set to be released in Japan on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9:30 AM Japanese Standard Time. Fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, which is the platform with the primary streaming rights for the series and is likewise the quickest way to view the new release.

Specific release timings for the latest One Piece episode in specific major time zones across the world are as follows:

Time zone Release time Pacific Standard Time 4:30 PM, Saturday, November 18 Eastern Standard Time 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 18 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 AM, Sunday, November 19 Central European Time 1:30 AM, Sunday, November 19 Indian Standard Time 6 AM, Sunday, November 19 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 AM, Sunday, November 19 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 AM, Sunday, November 19 Australia Central Time 11 AM, Sunday, November 19

What to expect from the latest One Piece episode

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, One Piece episode 1084 is set to be an anime-original episode, making it difficult to guess what could be included within its runtime. However, a preview of the episode has been released, suggesting that the events within will take place prior to the Onigashima Raid rather than after. Likewise, this gives fans at least some idea of what to expect from the episode’s events.

The installment will most likely focus on discussions among Luffy and his allies regarding the history of Wano, especially as it relates to Kaido and Kurozumi Orochi’s cruelty. This will likely serve as a further retroactive explanation as to why Luffy and Co. were so motivated in their fight for Wano despite having no major horse in the race.

Similarly, with the previous release for the series showcasing Luffy and Co. preparing to leave Wano, there could be discussions within the coming episode about what they’ll do after the raid. This would provide a good connective thread to the prior release, while also justifying the inclusion of a fully anime-original installment.

Final thoughts

The latest One Piece episode appears to be on track to leave a memorable mark as an anime-original installment, which the beloved anime series has few of. Those that have been produced, however, are typically of a high quality, giving fans high hopes for the coming release.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.