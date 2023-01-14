When will Narutop99 results be announced? Naruto Vote results, explained

Narutop99, a global poll for Naruto fans, was announced at the JUMP Festa 2023 Super Stage event to commemorate the beloved series 20th anniversary. This was to determine the series' top 99 characters.

There have also been numerous events to mark the anniversary of Naruto in recent times, including a recreated compilation video of some of the anime's best moments and a couple of short manga spin-offs. Several other polls have been conducted in the meantime as well.

However, the Narutop99 polling is more than just determining who is the most popular of the 488 characters in the beloved series; there are some real stakes involved. The voting began on December 17, 2022, and is still ongoing, with fans eagerly awaiting the Naruto vote result.

How to vote for the most popular character, and when will the Naruto vote result be disclosed?

How can you vote?

Naruto has previously conducted many polls for its fans in Japan's Shonen JUMP Magazine, but nothing on the scale of Narutop99. This is the first time the franchise has opted to hold an international popularity poll.

For fans to vote in the Narutop99 popularity poll, they have to first visit the official Japanese website. There is no requirement to create an account or register to vote; fans can simply click on the image of the character they want to vote for. They will then be asked to select their age and gender, and the process will be completed.

Fans should be aware, however, that voting more than once per day is not permitted. Using multiple devices to vote is also against the poll's rules. The website strictly states that such votes will be deemed "invalid."

When will the Narutop99 poll end?

Kishimoto's letter as shown in Narutp JUMP Festa 2023 Super Stage event (Image via Kishimoto)

Fans have been able to vote once per day since December 17, 2022, and this will continue until the deadline of January 31, 2023. The outcome will be revealed in April 2023. However, the Naruto vote result is pretty transparent, and fans can track the midterm report on the official website. They can also see which character is winning in which region as well.

Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka, has promised to release a set of new illustrations of the top twenty characters based on the Naruto vote results. In addition, he will create a one-shot special manga based on the most popular character. Minato Namikaze, also known as the Fourth Hokage, is currently the most popular character according to fans, followed by Itachi Uchiha and Sakura Haruno.

The Naruto vote result thus far indicates that the dearth of information about Minato, despite his greatness as a shinobi, is what has piqued the interest of fans, instead of pure popularity. Nonetheless, the polls will be open for another two weeks, and fans will have to vote every day to ensure that their favorite character wins the final spot and gets a manga.

