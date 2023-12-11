When will The Boy and The Heron be available for streaming? Expected Release date and more explored

After The Boy and The Heron's theatrical release in the US and Canada, fans worldwide have been looking forward to watching the film. Unfortunately, while the release dates in several countries have already been revealed, many countries still do not have a release window for the same.

Keeping that in consideration, many fans worldwide believe streaming the film would be a much better option. However, no such information has been revealed about the film till now. Hence, this article will take a look at when fans can expect the latest Hayao Miyazaki film to be made available for streaming.

When will The Boy and The Heron become available to stream?

Himi and Mahito as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

As mentioned earlier, The Boy and The Heron's arrival for streaming remains unclear. A film usually only gets added to streaming platform libraries after its digital release. Given that details about its digital release are still up in the air, it is difficult to say when the film will be available for streaming.

That said, the movie has only recently been released theatrically in the US and Canada. Hence, it may take quite some time to be released digitally. One can expect the same to happen sometime in 2024, at the earliest by Spring 2024.

Natsuko as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

With that, anime fans can also expect the Hayao Miyazaki movie to be made available for streaming sometime after Spring 2024. It will most likely be released during the Summer of 2024 or much later. Nevertheless, this is only an assumption and the actual streaming release could be delayed till much later.

Where can fans expect to stream The Boy and The Heron?

The producers of The Boy and The Heron movie have yet to announce their streaming partners. However, if one notices the streaming platforms for other Studio Ghibli movies, it is easy to decipher that fans can expect to stream the latest Hayao Miyazaki movie either on MAX (HBO Max), Apple TV, or Netflix.

The Gray Heron as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

MAX is known for having Studio Ghibli movies as part of its library worldwide. That said, the streaming platform isn't yet available in every country. Hence, it seems like Apple TV and Netflix have taken the streaming rights for those movies in countries where MAX is yet to be made available.

The same can be expected to happen with The Boy and The Heron movies unless it is announced otherwise.

What is The Boy and The Heron movie about?

Mahito Maki as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The Boy and The Heron movie is based during the Pacific War, during which the protagonist Mahito Maki lost his mother Hisako to a hospital fire. Following her death, Mahito's father Shoicho gets remarried to Hisako's younger sister Natsuko. The family then relocates to Natsuko's estate in the countryside. As expected, Mahito was struggling with his grief over his mother's death.

One day, after Mahito found a novel in his mother's handwriting, he was asked by the estate's maids to help them find Natsuko who was ill due to her pregnancy. Their search takes them to a mysterious tower where the mysterious grey heron taunts Mahito into entering it, claiming that both Hisako and Natsuko are alive and could be rescued. With that, Mahito began his fantastical journey.