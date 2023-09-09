Where can I watch Metropolis anime? Streaming details explored

The Metropolis anime movie, created by the renowned Osamu Tezuka, stands as a significant work in the realms of anime and science fiction. Recognized as a cinematic masterpiece, its availability for streaming is unfortunately quite limited. However, there are alternative ways to enjoy this masterpiece. Fans can access it digitally through the Apple Store or obtain physical DVDs.
Despite being somewhat underappreciated in mainstream discussions, the Metropolis anime is a hidden gem that simply cannot be overlooked by fans of breathtaking animation, dystopian sci-fi narratives, and avid anime enthusiasts alike. It masterfully blends thought-provoking themes with captivating visuals that leave a lasting impression on every viewer.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Metropolis anime.
Metropolis anime and its brilliance
Finding the Metropolis anime, a groundbreaking work in the anime and science fiction genres by the esteemed Osamu Tezuka, can be a bit challenging on mainstream streaming platforms.
Unfortunately, Metropolis anime is currently unavailable for streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. This might be disappointing for anime fans who prefer the convenience of streaming services. However, alternative options are available to enjoy this visually captivating and intellectually stimulating film.
For anime fans who want to watch Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis, there are two options available for them. The first option is to buy or rent the movie and stream it on Apple TV. This allows for easy and convenient digital access to the film.
There is another option to obtain a physical copy of the film. It comes in a double feature DVD set called Metropolis & Memories.In addition to Metropolis, this set includes another film called Memories made by Katsuhiro Otomo. Various retailers offer this DVD set for purchase. While digital copies may be unavailable, fans may still be able to find physical copies at local DVD stores.
Osamu Tezuka, the mastermind behind the creation of the Metropolis anime, is widely recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to the worlds of manga and anime. Alongside Metropolis, Tezuka's illustrious portfolio includes iconic creations such as Astro Boy, Dororo, and Black Jack. His mastery of storytelling and artistic prowess have left an indelible mark on subsequent generations of artists and writers.
In the sprawling city of Metropolis, a captivating dystopian story unfolds against a backdrop of discrimination and societal unrest. Duke Red, an influential ruler, seeks to gain control over a hidden superweapon housed atop the massive Ziggurat skyscraper. Enter Dr. Laughton, a renegade scientist who creates an advanced android called Tima for Duke Red's use.
However, Tima's existence sets off a series of events that lead to chaos and catastrophe in the midst of simmering social tensions. Through this gripping narrative, Metropolis delves into themes of power dynamics and identity exploration.
The Metropolis anime crafted by the renowned Osamu Tezuka presents audiences with a visually striking world. Its extraordinary visuals are elevated by the exceptional animation style of Studio Madhouse, known for their work on popular series such as One Punch Man season 2 and Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue. Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust showcases their talent as well.
Final Thoughts
The Metropolis anime is an outstanding film that exhibits Osamu Tezuka's remarkable work brought to life through stunning animation by Studio Madhouse. With its thought-provoking themes and captivating visuals, Metropolis is a must-watch for fans of exceptional animation and dystopian sci-fi storytelling who will undoubtedly be enthralled by Osamu Tezuka's legacy in the world of manga and anime.
