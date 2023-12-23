Where to pick up Dr. Stone manga after season 3 finale? Explained

With the third season of the smash-hit television anime series having concluded, many fans are questioning whether or not they should turn to the Dr. Stone manga to finish the series. This conundrum comes about as a result of the recent announcement that the fourth season of the television anime series is set to be the final one, propelling the series to its end.

Many anime-only fans of the series are now curious about how to get involved in reading author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi’s original Dr. Stone manga series. How to read it, what they’d have left to read, and more are all very common questions being asked and answered on social media by anime-only fans of the franchise.

However, the biggest question these anime-only fans have is where exactly to start reading the Dr. Stone manga following the finale of the anime’s third and latest television season. Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly where fans should begin the series after the third season’s events, as well as what to expect from the series’ final installment.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for the Dr. Stone manga series below.

Senku’s astronomical promise made in season 3’s events comes true in subsequent Dr. Stone manga material

Where to pick up the manga after the season 3 finale, explained

With the conclusion of the third season of the television anime adaptation of the original Dr. Stone manga series, fans saw the Treasure Island arc come to an exciting end. This also brought an end to the overarching Source of the Petrification story saga, which consisted of the Age of Exploration and Treasure Island arcs.

The final episodes of the third season also began The Truth of the Petrification saga, which is set to begin with the New America City arc. This arc starts in chapter 139 of the original manga, with the anime having adapted chapters 139 through 142 in its final three episodes. In other words, the third season of the anime ended by laying the groundwork for the beginning of the next story saga and arc.

Likewise, with how faithful and reliable an adaptation the television anime series is, prospective readers of the Dr. Stone manga can pick up the series from the 143rd chapter and beyond. This throws readers right into the events immediately after the third season’s finale and avoids revisiting any material they may have seen in the third season’s final installments.

As many likely expected, this next arc in the series will mark the beginning of Senku and co’s preparations to visit space. They do this with the Perseus, going around the world, reviving new allies, and finding new materials for their journey. Unsurprisingly, the first goal they have is to establish a large source of alcohol for making Revival Fluid. This will bring them to America first, which will set up exciting new enemies and allies to be introduced to the series.

In summation

Fans can start the next adventures of the Kingdom of Science in the Dr. Stone manga's 143rd chapter (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Those looking to start the Dr. Stone manga series after the third season should begin with the series’ 143rd chapter if they’re not looking to repeat any previously seen events. However, fans who want to start the next story arc and saga over from the beginning should begin with the 139th chapter, which will repeat the events seen in the third season’s final three episodes.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.