Where to start the Tomodachi Game manga after the anime, explained

In April 2022, the anime adaptation of the famous Tomodachi Game manga made its debut, and it quickly became a sensation in the anime community due to its intense storyline and psychological intrigue. Interestingly, the release of this anime coincided with a surge in the popularity of the manga, which was allegedly driven by the success of the live-action adaptation of Alice in the Borderland. Both stories have a similar start, with the primary cast finding themselves in a mysterious room and participating in a deadly game.
In this article, we will explore how the Tomodachi Game anime aligns with its source material and discuss its profound impact on anime enthusiasts.
Tomodachi Game manga chapter after episode 12
In the realm of manga and anime, fans are often curious about how an animated adaptation compares to its source material. In the case of Tomodachi Game, episode 12 of the anime corresponds to events in Chapter 25 of the manga, serving as a pivotal moment in the narrative.
Since its serialization in December 2013, the Tomodachi Game manga has amassed a total of 113 chapters published across 22 tankobon volumes, as of April 2023. It initially appeared in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.
The manga series, created by Mikoto Yamaguchi and Yuki Sato, has gained a significant following and has been praised for its engaging storytelling. The narrative is characterized by suspense, psychological intrigue, and intricate relationships between the characters.
The Tomodachi Game manga is known for its gripping storyline filled with suspenseful twists and surprising revelations. The narrative follows Yuichi Katagiri and his friends as they find themselves in a harrowing situation, forced to take part in a series of psychological games to repay a daunting debt. These challenges push the boundaries of their friendship, trust, and moral compasses, resulting in a captivating and emotionally charged plot.
The anime adaptation of Tomodachi Game ends with Yuuichi passing out and the beginning of the fourth game named Friend's Sin Trial. The last episode coincides with the 25th chapter of the Tomodachi Game manga, making it an organic transition point for those interested in continuing the story by reading the manga. The manga offers intricately woven plots and captivating storytelling, and it can be accessed through multiple official channels.
Where to read Tomodachi Game manga?
Readers have several ways to access the Tomodachi Game manga. The first five chapters are available for free on the official Bessatsu Magazine website, with additional chapters accessible through a point-based system. Manga enthusiasts can also find the series on platforms like Amazon, HMV & Books, and Book Walker. English-speaking readers can enjoy it too, thanks to Kodansha's K Manga service.
Final thoughts
Tomodachi Game has captivated readers with its suspenseful storyline and complex character dynamics. Spanning an impressive 113 chapters across 22 tankobon volumes, this manga has gained a dedicated following. Fans can access the series through various official platforms, ensuring they have seamless access to a thrilling and emotionally charged experience within the enigmatic world of Tomodachi Game.
