Where to watch Citrus anime? Streaming details explored

Ever since its inception in 2018, the Citrus anime series, which is based on the popular manga written by Saburouta, has gained a considerable following. At the time of its release, the anime stood out due to its captivating storyline, complex characters, and representation of LGBTQ+ relationships.

Ever since its release, Citrus has received critical praise for its bold approach to depicting LGBTQ+ themes and delving into other issues such as societal expectations, identity, and love.

Considering the themes explored in the anime, viewers who are interested in stories exploring complex relationships and personal growth are looking to stream them from authentic sources. Fortunately, Citrus is available for streaming on a few major platforms like Crunchyroll.

Fans can watch Citrus anime on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms

Citrus anime(image via Studio Passione)

Fans of the Citrus series can watch all 12 episodes of the anime on the popular streaming platform Crunchyroll, which is available to stream in regions such as Canada, the UK, the US, India, and many more. However, fans would need a subscription to the streaming platform in order to watch the anime.

Furthermore, the anime is also available on other platforms, such as HIDIVE and Funimation, which are home to other popular titles such as One Piece, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia.

Although the first season of the anime came out over 5 years ago, unfortunately, a second season hasn't been announced as of yet. However, fans of the series can read the conclusion of the story in the manga.

What to expect from Citrus anime

The Citrus anime follows Yuzu Aihara, a fashionable and outgoing high school girl who transfers to a new school after her mother remarries. To her, this was a new opportunity to make new friends, fall in love, and eventually have her first kiss. However, all her dreams were seemingly shattered when she joined the strict and conservative Aihara Academy, which was an all-girls school.

She eventually came into confrontation with Mei Aihara, the beautiful but imposing student council president, who turned out to be her stepsister. After Mei steals Yuzu's first kiss, the two get involved in a complex relationship, which is the central focus of the series.

Initially, their dynamic is marked by tension and conflict due to their conflicting personalities. On the one hand, Yuzu is a lively and outgoing girl who's always open about her emotions, whereas Mei is a reserved and serious person who often struggles with her own internal conflicts.

However, as the series progresses, the two become more open with each other and develop a complex romantic relationship.

One of the most interesting aspects of this anime is that it doesn't shy away from the complexities and societal stigma regarding LGBTQ+ relationships. It tackles themes of love, identity, and acceptance and features a significant amount of character growth for both Yuzu and Mei.

It is also to be noted that this anime is not suitable for younger audiences due to the aforementioned themes and intimate scenes between the characters. The Citrus anime has also had its fair share of criticism from fans.

Some people felt that the anime's handling of some themes, particularly the romantic relationship between Yuzu and Mei, who were said to be stepsisters, was a bit uncomfortable and controversial.

To conclude

Despite receiving mixed emotions from fans, the Citrus anime has its share of supporters who appreciate its emotional storytelling and willingness to explore LGBTQ+ themes.

It's safe to say that the series has gone a bit under the radar in the past couple of years. Nonetheless, it still continues to attract people who look for an anime that offers a mix of romance, drama, and character development while exploring themes of love, acceptance, and personal growth.

