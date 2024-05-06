Where to watch Ghost Stories anime? Sub & Dub streaming options explained

Ghost Stories anime is one of the most popular titles that goes against the trend most anime titles follow. The trend is that most viewers prefer watching the anime in the original Japanese audio with English subtitles. However, one of the reasons for this series' popularity is its English dialogue.

The voice actors in this series were barely restricted, and the writers decided to capitalize on this. The comedic timing is incredible, and most people who have watched the series prefer the English-dubbed version.

The series' sudden popularity, owing to the video clips floating around on the internet, has created a spark of interest among anime and manga fans. This is the perfect time to revisit the streaming details of the series.

Ghost Stories anime streaming platforms

The anime series is available on Crunchyroll in original and English-dubbed versions. This is the ideal streaming platform, and fans must avail of the platform's paid services to watch the episodes. Ghost Stories anime is also available on Amazon Prime Video in both original and English-dubbed versions. However, it is available only in select regions.

Amazon Prime Video has collaborated with Retro Crush, another streaming platform with older cult classic anime titles in its catalog. Aside from the fact that it is available only in select regions, fans will also have to pay for a subscription or take up a free trial to access the episodes.

Ghost Stories anime sub and dub cast

The Japanese and English voice actors of the main characters in the anime are listed below:

Character Japanese voice actor English voice actor Momoko Koigakubo Kumi Sakuma Monica Rial Keiichirou Miyanoshita Kurumi Mamiya Christine Auten Leo Kakinoki Makoto Tsumura Greg Ayres Amanojaku Ryusei Nakao Rob Mungle Kaya Ryusei Nakao Rob Mungle Hajime Aoyama Takako Honda Chris Patton Satsuki Miyanoshita Tomoko Kawakami Hilary Haag Reiichirou Miyanoshita Kotono Mitsuishi Illich Guardiola Hanako Takehiro Murozono Lesley Tesh Pedersen

Ghost Stories anime plot

A still from the Ghost Stories anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Many years ago, all the ghosts that resided in a schoolhouse were forcibly removed, all thanks to the efforts of a high school student. However, they seem to have made their way into the schoolhouse once again. Ghost Stories anime revolves around a pair of siblings - Satsuki and Keiichirou Miyanoshita.

These siblings moved into this town recently and are trying to move past the tragedy of losing their mother. This town also happened to be their late mother's hometown, where she grew up and spent a good chunk of her childhood. This has been rather hard on the duo as they're not only trying to cope with the loss of their mother but also trying to adapt to the new school that they've joined.

The sibling duo heard about rumors surrounding the haunted schoolhouse, but they refused to believe this because they didn't think ghosts existed. However, their perception changed after a series of events led to their interaction with these spirits in the room. The story shows the daily lives of the siblings and their new friends as they attempt to survive in the creepy haunted school.

