Bleach chapter 616 reveals the gravest secret of Jushiro Ukitake and it's haunting

Although Bleach chapter 616 was released a long time ago, its importance in the narrative cannot be underestimated.

With the Thousand-Year Blood War arc's anime adaptation about to release its third part in 2024 (which will cover the events after chapter 609), fans are excited to witness one of the greatest moments in the manga in animated form.

So, why Bleach 616 has generated attention among fans? Those who have read the chapter will know that it reveals the greatest secret of the 13th division captain, Jushiro Ukitake, and its relevance in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

The chapter explains Jushiro's connection to an ancient deity, Mimihagi, which happens to be the right arm of the Soul King. Undoubtedly, Bleach chapter 616 highlights Ukitake's real purpose of being a Soul Reaper, even though it's a tragic one.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach manga.

Bleach chapter 616 shows Jushiro Ukitake sacrificing himself to Mimihagi to become the Right Arm of the Soul King

Bleach chapter 616, titled Mimihagi, centers around Jushiro Ukitake's haunting past, including his connection to an ancient deity named Mimihagi. In this chapter, the 13th Division captain also reveals his intention to replace the Soul King, after realizing that Yhwach has killed the current one.

Following the death of the Soul King, the three realms (Hueco Mundo, the Human World, and the Soul Society) begin to destabilize in Bleach chapter 616. At that moment, Kisuke Urahara, Renji Abarai and others notice a black substance emitting from Jushiro Ukitake's body.

The captain comes forward in Bleach 616 and explains his plan to replace the deceased Soul King. Apparently, Jushiro had anticipated Yhwach's plan to eliminate Soul King, when he first invaded the Seireitei.

Therefore, instead of fighting at the frontline, the 13th Division captain had been preparing for the sacred Kamikake ritual.

Jushiro preparing for the Kamikake ritual (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the manga, the Kamikake ritual can only be performed by a Soul Reaper, who has a part of their body consumed by a deity named Mimihagi.

Through this process, a Soul Reaper sacrifices the rest of their body and life force in exchange for becoming a vessel for the deity and assuming the role of the Right Arm of the Soul King. Interestingly, Bleach chapter 616 reveals how Jushiro is eligible for this ritual.

According to Bleach chapter 616, Jushiro Ukitake was born with a rare and incurable lung disease, which whitened his hair. However, Mimihagi, a local deity saved his life.

Mimihagi as seen in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (Image via Pierrot)

The 13th Division captain explains in Bleach 616 that the people of the 76th District of Rukongai, Sakahone, revered an ancient deity, Mimihagi. The legend says this deity grants blessings upon those who offer it anything besides an eye since it already possesses one.

However, that's only the bare surface of the narrative. It's said that Mimihagi fell from heavens in the ancient times and had enshrined the Right Arm of the Soul King in it.

Jushiro Ukitake's grandmother was a superstitious woman. Hence, she carried the dying Soul Reaper to Mimihagi's shrine in Sakahone and performed a sacred ritual.

Jushiro reveals in Bleach chapter 616 that his grandmother offered Mimihagi-sama his lungs in exchange for blessings. That's how the Captain survived and lived to become a Gotei 13's Captain. As Mimihagi had already taken Jushiro's lungs, he was the perfect candidate for the sacred ritual.

Does Jushiro Ukitake die after performing Kamikake in Bleach chapter 616?

After disclosing his past in Bleach chapter 616, Jushiro performs the Kamikake Ritual and prays to Mimihagi-sama to become a sacrificial vessel for the deity. The dark shadows of Mimihagi spread across his body before stretching toward the sky in the shape of a gigantic hand with an eye.

In the final stages of this painful ritual, Mimihagi's shadow oozes out of Jushiro's orifices and forms into a hand. That's how the Captain of the 13th Division becomes a vessel for Mimihagi, i.e., the Right Arm of the Soul King, but Bleach 616 explains that it's a temporary process.

Jushiro, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Once the user dies, the Kamikake ritual's effect wears off, but Jushiro couldn't elude his cruel fate.

After performing the Kamikake ritual, the Soul Reaper Captain's life force ceases to exist. He dies a heroic death while trying to protect everyone for one last time.

