In episode 15 of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War, Jushiro Ukitake, the Captain 13th Division of Gotei 13, made a unique appearance. When the entire Seireitei was engulfed by the Invisible empire of the Quincy, known as Wandenreich, Jushiro was occupied in a particular business in the 76th District of Rukongai, Sakahone.

Fans saw Jushiro praying to someone in front of an altar. The mysterious appearance of Jushiro, regarded as one of the most integral characters of Bleach, has captivated fans. At the same time, his cameo in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War episode 15 has raised many questions.

This article reveals the secret behind Ukitake's praying in the Shrine and its importance to the whole Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Bleach TYBW arc.

Jushiro Ukitake was communicating with the local deity Mimihagi in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War episode 15

During the second invasion of the Quincy led by Yhwach, when the entire Seireitei was replaced by their invisible empire, Wandenreich, Jushiro was seen praying in a shrine. In the Shrine lit with candles, it seemed like Ukitake was going through a ritual.

In the context of the story of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War arc, it was one of the pivotal moments. According to the Bleach manga, Jushiro Ukitake communicated with a local deity named Mimihagi. This local deity, Mimihagi, is also known as the Right Arm of the Soul King.

Jushiro narrating his childhood in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War arc (Image via Tite Kubo)

To understand the relationship between Mimihagi and Jushiro Ukitake, one must know about Jushiro's past. When he was only three years old, Jushiro suffered from a terrible illness that affected his lungs. It was an incurable illness, according to Jushiro. However, he was saved by the Mimihagi, a local deity.

On the outskirts of the 76th district of Rukongai, Sakahone, a local deity named Mimihagi, was revered. The legends said this deity blessed those who offered it anything apart from an eye since it already had one. Furthermore, it was also said that this deity once fell from the heavens and has enshrined the Right Arm of the Soul King within it.

The Shrine at Sakahone in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War episode 15 (Image via Pierrot)

Jushiro's grandmother, an extremely superstitious woman, carried a dying Jushiro to the Shrine of Mimihagi and performed a ritual. She offered the lungs of Jushiro to Mimihagi in exchange for the deity's blessings. That's how Jushiro survived his fate.

The Shrine shown in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War is perhaps the same Shrine where Ukitake was bestowed life by Mimihagi. Now, why would he go to the Shrine during the Quincy Invasion? It seems that Jushiro was aware of the true goal of Yhwach. He knew that Yhwach would try to end the Soul King's life and thus dismantle the balance of the World Order.

Jushiro after completing the ritual (Image via Tite Kubo)

If Yhwach were to succeed in his plans, then Hueco Mundo, The World of the Living, and the Soul Society would cease to exist. Thus, it was essential to have a backup plan in case the Soul Reapers failed to stop Yhwach.

That's why, Ukitake went to the Shrine, communicated with the local deity Mimihagi, and prepared the Kamikake ritual. According to the Kamikake ritual, Jushiro would become a vessel for Mimihagi, the Right Arm of the Soul King.

Undisputed Ceo Pyper @Sirceopyper Lol. Most People Tend To Forget He's One Of The Few Captains Able To Withstand Yamamoto's Bankai. Had Mimihagi. Jushiro Ukitake.Lol. Most People Tend To Forget He's One Of The Few Captains Able To Withstand Yamamoto's Bankai. Had Mimihagi.

As Jushiro said in Chapter 616 of Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War arc, the ritual of spreading the power of Mimihagi to the rest of his body is called Kamikake. In other words, he intended to take the place of the Soul King in case Yhwach achieved his goal.

By taking the place of the Soul King, Jushiro could stop the world from ceasing to exist. However, it is a sacrificial ritual, as Jushiro would die. Unfortunately, this is precisely what happens in Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War arc. In chapter 615, Yhwach killed the Soul King and initiated the end of everything.

Jushiro becomes the Right Hand of the Soul King (Image via Tite Kubo)

When all seemed lost, Jushiro came to the fore and announced that he would replace the Soul King. He had been preparing for this exact moment, despite knowing the consequences.

By performing the Kamikake ritual, Jushiro Ukitake offered his entire body to Mimihagi and became the Right Hand of the Soul King. He was a selfless Captain who sacrificed his life to protect his loved ones.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.